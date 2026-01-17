Cavaliers’ controversial approach will either be brilliant or blow up spectacularly

The cat is out of the bag. The Cleveland Cavaliers' plan to fix their uneven season? Nothing. Nothing drastic, at least. The intent is to let the players, staff, etc. who are there now figure out the problems in-house and steer the team back toward championship contention.

Michael Scotto reported, "Rival executives have poked around to see if the franchise would consider trading Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and even shooting their shot for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, which the Cavaliers have rebuffed to this point, league sources told HoopsHype."

The Cavaliers are providing a vote of confidence by essentially saying they have enough with who is there now. They are also putting a ton of pressure on those people in the process as well.

With other reporters like Chris Fedor also confirming the Cavaliers have been swatting away trades offers, the message is clear. It is a strategy that will either turn out brilliant or brutal by season's end.

Cleveland is doubling down on in-house fixes despite mounting pressure

Perhaps the biggest reason for the Cavaliers' contentment in holding firm would be what they are up against. Their biggest competition in the Eastern Conference is pretty much themselves. The uphill battle to figure things out internally is greater than any tangible threat rival teams can provide.

That is what Cleveland will be telling themselves — at least.

The Detroit Pistons sit atop the East, but there is no feeling of them being unbeatable. The Boston Celtics could provide trouble if Jayson Tatum returns and a center upgrade arrives before the trade deadline. The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have both had their number, but neither team is an undeniable force.

This same thought process can be had the further down you go. The Philadelphia 76ers remain a big wild card. The Orlando Magic have not quite been as good as advertised. Every team above the Cavaliers is flawed just like they are, to some capacity.

That is the thought which should keep Cleveland going. It is also the idea that can ultimately sink them.

Issues with this team go beyond simply injuries. They extend to the mental part of the game such as effort. Overlooking that could rear its ugly head at the worst time.

This was supposed to be a multi-year window for the Cavaliers. That is what the talk around the team suggested ahead of the season. However, with the way things have gone, it will be truly difficult to validate that commitment without serious tangible results in this year's postseason.