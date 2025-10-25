Cavaliers already miserably watching free agent target thrive elsewhere

The Cleveland Cavaliers hovered around Al Horford during the 2025 NBA offseason. The former Boston Celtics champion was ready to move on and chase a title in the last couple years of his career elsewhere. There were indicators that Koby Altman and his front office wanted in.

Michael Scotto reported early on: "Al Horford has received interest from several contending teams since the start of free agency, including the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told [HoopsHype]."

The problem with the Cavaliers wanting to secure Horford was the limitations of what they could offer. The veteran minimum was all they had available for the potential free agent addition due to the well-documented drawbacks of being over the second apron.

Not that money was the biggest factor in the equation, but it is worth noting that Horford did sign a bigger deal than what the Cavaliers could have offered. The veteran center secured a two-year contract, worth around $11.7 million with the Warriors. The former All-Star has quickly looked the part of a great fit in Golden State.

Al Horford’s steady impact makes Cavaliers’ offseason miss look worse

The Warriors are 2-0 with Horford in the lineup thus far in the 2025-26 season. There is a real point of praise to be offered here to someone who continues to provide steady contributions despite his rapidly increasing age.

Horford has averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game during his first couple of outings with Golden State. The five-time All-Star still looks every bit the part of a strong rotational player in the NBA.

One of the most impressive things about Horford that refuses to seriously decline is his defensive ability. Approaching 40 years old, it is incredible how one of the most seasoned players in the league continues to move on that end, in spite of his years.

The Cavaliers ended up pivoting to Larry Nance Jr. instead. It's not like a reunion with Nance was a bad move, by any means. There were even murmurings about him taking a discount to return to Cleveland, which had to have been appreciated by the front office if it was true.

Seeing the situation unfold in the way it did may have been mostly out of the Cavaliers' control. At the end of the day, if contending and a better offer were on the table from the Warriors, which both of those elements were, Altman could not really match that.

Still, there will be those in Cleveland that can't help watching him thrive in Golden State this season and wish it was their team reaping the rewards.