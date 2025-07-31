Cavaliers quietly added the perfect piece this offseason

In an offseason dominated by splashy moves around the association, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to stay relatively quiet. But hidden away in the list of less-heralded transactions was a reunion that could end up having major long-term value. The Cavs brought back Larry Nance Jr., and there is already a case to be made that he is exactly the kind of piece this roster needed heading into the 2025-26 season.

Cleveland is not short on star power. The top of the roster features Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland. But for all of their top-end talent, the Cavs have long struggled to round out the rotation with players who can adapt to a variety of matchups and really maximize the starters in a playoff setting. That is where Nance’s return becomes particularly valuable.

Nance has always been known for his defensive flexibility. He can hold his own against bigger forwards, switch onto guards when necessary, and provide valuable help-side rim protection in a crunch.

His understanding of positioning and timing makes him an ideal complement to Mobley, especially when Cleveland opts to downsize or stretch the floor with lineups that require more mobility. Unlike some of the other reserve forwards on the roster, Nance brings a level of reliability that could earn him real minutes when the games matter most.

Nance will be a difference-maker for Cleveland

He also comes in with something most role players cannot replicate: familiarity with the city and the franchise. Having played for the Cavs previously, Nance is not walking into an unfamiliar situation. He understands the expectations, knows how to communicate within the locker room, and will not need a prolonged adjustment period to figure out where he fits.

Continuity matters, and it can go a long way during the early part of the season. Obviously, it'll only grow in importance as Cleveland starts to experiment with closing lineups down the stretch.

There is also the reality that Nance is not coming in to play big minutes or dominate the ball. His skill set lends itself to playing off stars, doing the dirty work, and making the smart play without demanding touches. That fits perfectly with the identity Cleveland wants to establish this year. The Cavs need glue guys, and they've now got a prototypical one.

Time will tell how big his role becomes, but it is not difficult to envision a scenario where Nance becomes one of the more trusted names on this bench once the playoffs arrive.