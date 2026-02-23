Cavaliers already know who will lead their championship charge

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-1 during the James Harden era, and the players helping the new starting point guard thrive are pretty much exactly who you would expect. The trio of Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Jarrett Allen has provided some strong early returns.

It's a limited sample size, but the playing time with those three sharing the court together has offered a lot of hope for Cavaliers fans thus far. Mitchell, Harden, and Allen are posting a net rating of 12.4 in the 105 minutes they have gotten to run with one another. The overwhelming success is coming on the attack, with an offensive rating of 131.4.

On the whole, the Cavaliers have shown plenty of promise since acquiring their new floor general. The Cavs have enjoyed a return to being an elite offensive unit, posting one of the best net ratings (10.1) in the league during that six-game span.

Still, the foundation for the team's championship hopes here remain with the three aforementioned players. The Cavaliers have plenty of talent that should help along the way, once the pieces all fall into place. Until then, it all starts and ends with Mitchell, Harden, and Allen.

Cavaliers' star trio is leaving one key player behind on the title push

There are plenty of talented up-and-coming players on the Cavaliers roster. There are also a handful of great role players in Cleveland too.

Evan Mobley is the remaining (borderline) star that has gone undiscussed among the new version of what used to be the Cavaliers core four. The move for Harden was all but an immediate sign that while Cleveland still values their big man, the current focus is not about him anymore.

"The concept of the team is now around number 45," Brian Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland after the trade deadline makeover. "At this point, the Cavs are leaning on him. They're saying, 'we're gonna go as far as number 45 takes us."

Mobley may just join Jaylon Tyson as a focus of what happens in Cleveland after this current contention window. At 24 years old, the Cavs can afford to figure out whether their former third overall pick is built in the caliber of a perennial All-Star down the road. Now, they want to win.

That's not to say Mobley won't have a primary role among this title push. He should. However, his previous position as the player who felt second-most important to the Cavs before this season may just no longer be that. The foundation to win now in Cleveland has Mitchell, Harden, and Allen at the forefront.