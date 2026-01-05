Browns' Kevin Stefanski news gives Cavaliers fans a taste of the pending guillotine

The Cleveland Browns axed their head coach on Monday, firing Kevin Stefanski after six seasons with the organization. It hasn't been too long since Cleveland Cavaliers fans were familiar with the feeling, seeing J.B. Bickerstaff kicked to the curb. Reliving a similar moment may not take too long.

"[Stefanski] is a good football coach. ... We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization but our results over the last two seasons have not been satisfactory, and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary," the Browns said following the firing.

Kenny Atkinson was nothing short of brilliant in his first season with the Cavaliers, winning the NBA Coach of the Year award in the process. Funny enough, Stefanski won the NFL's equivalent in 2023.

A 64-win season set the bar high for what was possible in Cleveland. Murmurings of making a coaching change with the Cavaliers were already swirling just a few weeks ago. Would it be the right move? Probably not. Can it be expected? At this current rate, the possibility is out there.

Right or wrong — Atkinson could meet the same fate as Stefanski

To be perfectly clear, there is no lobbying here for the Cavaliers to move on from Atkinson. Cleveland's head coach is certainly not the main problem amid a disappointing 20-17 campaign, and he shouldn't be treated as such.

If the Cavaliers do not prove themselves as contenders by year's end, though, a scapegoat is likely to be sacrificed for their shortcomings. It could be Darius Garland. It could be Jarrett Allen.

Atkinson would be on the shortlist with those two. The Cavaliers coach just wouldn't be at the top of it. Moving on from the man after only his second year in Cleveland would be a clear panic move.

It is worth noting that Marc Stein, the original source for the rumors regarding the Cavaliers considering a coaching change, did not sound convinced of the chatter. The NBA insider reported what he was hearing, but also immediately offered juxtaposition against the information.

Stein wrote, "Pressure is indeed mounting on Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson, but I frankly struggled to believe such chatter. ... One source close to the process, however, pushed back to The Stein Line on the idea that any dismay from [Dan] Gilbert would have any immediate impact on Atkinson."

The individual referenced at the end noted Gilbert as 'perhaps the strongest voice' in the selection of the current bench boss of the Cavs. So, what's the major takeaway here?

The Cavaliers may come to a time when they decide Atkinson should suffer a similar end in Cleveland to that of Stefanski with the Browns. However, if it comes as a knee-jerk reaction to this season, fans in Northeast Ohio should be incredibly concerned.