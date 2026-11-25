It's time to admit that the Cleveland Cavaliers are severely underachieving. We can no longer point to a rough start here, an injury there, or insist that the Cavaliers are on the verge of turning the corner if everyone would just exercise a little more patience. Nearly a quarter of the way through the regular season, Cleveland has given us very little reason to believe that a corner is even in sight.

Whether it's a coaching issue, a roster construction problem or some combination of the two, the Cavaliers are a .500 basketball team occupying a play-in spot after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season. For an organization with championship aspirations, that's downright embarrassing.

Cleveland's inconsistency is no longer an early-season problem

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about these Cavaliers is that they're perfectly capable of playing exceptional basketball. They dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers 119-95 earlier this month, demonstrating just how dangerous they can be when everything clicks. Yet on Monday night, they suffered a 122-108 defeat at the hands of an inferior Chicago Bulls team.

That's unbecoming of a championship contender. Every good team loses games it should win occasionally, but Cleveland has practically made a habit of it. There's no telling which version of the Cavaliers will show up on any given night, regardless of the quality of their opponent.

Cleveland's slow start is becoming habitual, and remarkably little has changed since then. The Cavaliers continue to experience the same defensive breakdowns, offensive stagnation and lapses in intensity that have plagued them since opening night.

Championship contenders establish a standard of performance that doesn't fluctuate dramatically from one opponent to the next. Cleveland, meanwhile, seems content to remind everybody of its potential every few games before promptly reminding us why we shouldn't get too excited.

The Cavaliers are increasingly looking like a finished product

As uncomfortable as it is to acknowledge, perhaps this is simply who the Cavaliers are this season. We keep anticipating the arrival of some superior version of this team, despite Cleveland providing considerably more evidence of its mediocrity than its excellence.

Evan Mobley's return will undoubtedly help defensively, but the Cavaliers were inconsistent before he got injured. James Harden rediscovering his scoring touch would certainly be beneficial, but Cleveland shouldn't need extraordinary individual performances to beat ordinary basketball teams.

Even Kenny Atkinson finding a dependable rotation wouldn't necessarily resolve all of Cleveland's problems, particularly when there are legitimate questions about how effectively the roster's talent complements one another. The Cavaliers have struggled to create space despite possessing an impressive collection of shooters, further illustrating the disconnect between their personnel and their performance.

Cleveland has already played nearly 22 percent of its regular-season schedule. Sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 9-9 record isn't remotely acceptable for a team that should be building upon an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

Instead of discussing which opponents the Cavaliers might encounter on their way to the NBA Finals, we're discussing whether they're good enough to avoid the play-in tournament.

There's still plenty of basketball left, but that alone isn't a compelling reason to believe Cleveland will get considerably better. Unless something fundamentally changes, we might have to accept that what we're watching isn't a championship contender experiencing growing pains. It's a mediocre basketball team with championship-level expectations.