The Cavaliers have until Christmas to prove their slow start isn't who they really are

At some point, a team's struggles stop being an aberration and start becoming its identity. The missed opportunities, defensive breakdowns, inconsistent performances and inexplicable losses that once seemed like temporary setbacks eventually become something considerably more troubling. They become habits.

And when those habits persist long enough, they begin telling us an uncomfortable truth about who a team actually is. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, that moment is approaching faster than anyone would like to admit.

The Cavaliers don't look exceptional by any means. They've alternated between encouraging performances and bewildering disappointments, occasionally resembling a team capable of competing with anyone before reverting to the same troubling tendencies that have plagued their season. But there's still time to change that narrative. The question is how much.

Christmas is becoming an important deadline for the Cavaliers

The NBA season is a marathon, and 14 games represent only a fraction of the journey. Even the best teams experience difficult stretches. Injuries disrupt rotations, new players need time to establish chemistry, and coaches spend the opening weeks experimenting with combinations that don't always produce immediate results.

Those are legitimate explanations for early struggles. But they aren't excuses that remain valid indefinitely. Generally speaking, the NBA standings begin providing a much clearer picture of a team's identity around the 30-game mark. By the halfway point, approximately 41 games, teams have usually established their competitive tiers.

A team sitting fourth might eventually finish sixth. A team sitting seventh might climb into the top four. But dramatic transformations become increasingly difficult as the season progresses. That's why Christmas should serve as Cleveland's first major checkpoint.

By then, the Cavaliers will have played enough basketball for their early inconsistencies to reveal whether they're temporary growing pains or symptoms of something more substantial. Nobody should expect every problem to disappear by December 25. But there should be unmistakable evidence that the ship is beginning to turn.

Cleveland cannot afford to let its problems become permanent

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of Cleveland's season has been its unpredictability. One night, the Cavaliers look capable of competing with the Eastern Conference's best. The next, they're surrendering another winnable game through defensive lapses, inconsistent execution or an inability to sustain momentum. Consider their recent performances against New York and Miami.

Cleveland defeated the Knicks behind James Harden's 32-point performance, offering a glimpse of the offensive firepower this roster possesses. Two nights later, the Cavaliers scored 121 points against the Heat and still lost by 12, surrendering 41 points in the fourth quarter. That's the kind of whiplash that makes this team so difficult to evaluate. The talent is clearly there.

Donovan Mitchell remains an elite offensive weapon. Harden has demonstrated that he can still deliver spectacular performances. Cleveland's emerging young guards have provided unexpected encouragement, while Evan Mobley's eventual return should strengthen a vulnerable defense.

There are legitimate reasons to believe this team can turn things around. But potential doesn't win basketball games. Consistency does. And every additional loss makes the road back considerably steeper.

The Cavaliers still have time, but their margin for error is shrinking

Imagine Cleveland reaching Christmas with a losing record and the same unresolved problems. At that point, dismissing the season's struggles as an unfortunate opening stretch would become increasingly difficult. And if those issues persist into January, the conversation changes entirely.

By the halfway point, a disappointing record is no longer simply evidence of a slow start. It's increasingly persuasive evidence of a team's actual level of performance. That doesn't mean a turnaround becomes impossible. It means the Cavaliers would be asking themselves to accomplish something considerably more difficult than simply correcting a few early mistakes.

They would need to overcome months of inconsistency while simultaneously making up ground in the standings. That's a dangerous position for a team with championship aspirations. For a lot of people, they're not ready to abandon their belief in Cleveland.

We've seen too many flashes of what these Cavaliers can become. The offensive brilliance, the individual talent and those occasional stretches when everything clicks are reminders that this roster possesses the ingredients necessary to compete at a much higher level. They simply haven't figured out how to put those ingredients together consistently.

Christmas isn't Cleveland's last chance to save its season. But it should be the deadline for proving that the Cavaliers are finally moving in the right direction. Because I still believe this team can become the contender we expected. They just need to start showing us that the best version of themselves isn't merely an occasional exception, but the team they're capable of being every night.