3 Cleveland Cavaliers who must step up after Max Strus injury
By Ismail Sy
The Cleveland Cavaliers ended preseason not only with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, but also a loss in their rotation. The team announced yesterday that forward Max Strus will be out for the next six weeks due to a right ankle sprain he suffered in an individual workout.
Strus was already dealing with a hip contusion that he suffered in the preseason opener against the Bulls on October 8th and was on track to be ready for opening night before spraining his ankle.
This is obviously a huge blow to the Cavs rotation plans to start the season, as Strus was third on the team in net rating last season (5.6), behind only Dean Wade and Donovan Mitchell. His shooting and off ball movement were set to be vital parts of Cleveland's new offensive system under coach Kenny Atkinson, but those plans will be put on hold for now.
With Strus out of the lineup for the time being, the team is going to need more contributions from their depth, something Atkinson has emphasized. Here are three players that need to step up the most in Strus’ absence.
1. Dean Wade
Wade was already set to be an important part of the Cavs rotation to start the season, but now he might have more on his plate. He started the preseason finale against the Bulls and his play was very encouraging.
Wade finished with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four three-pointers in 26 minutes of action. Nine of his ten shot attempts were from three-point range as well. His floor spacing is vital for a team that is starting two big men and Wade having the confidence to shoot those looks is what the Cavs need in order for them to keep the defense honest.
Wade’s defense was also stout as well, as he is great at using his size to guard big men down low and he is agile enough to hold his own on the perimeter as well, especially now that his knee that bothered him from last season is fully healed.
It looks like Wade might be the starting forward on opening night against the Raptors and if he is, the Cavs are going to need him to be a confident floor spacer for their offense, as well as moving off the ball as a cutter. He will be vital to the Cavs rotation to start the year.