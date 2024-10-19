3 offensive changes that Kenny Atkinson will bring to the Cavaliers in year one
By Ismail Sy
The Cleveland Cavaliers open the 2024-25 season on the road next Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. That game will also mark the start of the Kenny Atkinson era for the Cavs.
Cleveland hired Atkinson in the offseason after firing J.B. Bickerstaff at the conclusion of the team’s fourth season with Bickerstaff. This is Atkinson’s second head coaching job, as he was the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020.
For the last few seasons, Atkinson has been a top assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, learning from two of the best coaches in the NBA in Tyronn Lue and Steve Kerr. Now, he is looking to take advantage of his second chance with the Wine and Gold.
That said, Atkinson will bring changes to the team, specifically to the offensive side of the ball. The Cavs would like to improve in that area, especially in the playoffs. Here are three offensive changes that Atkinson will bring to Cleveland.
1. Giving Evan Mobley more freedom offensively
One of the main things that Atkinson has talked about since being hired is putting the ball in Evan Mobley’s hands more. The Cavs have been wanting Mobley to put his offensive game together and he has shown flashes of the kind of player he can be, especially in the playoffs against Boston.
One way that Mobley can be involved in the offense more is by putting him on the perimeter or in the elbow spot and giving him space to drive to the basket. Instead of sticking him in the corner like last season and allowing the defense to clog the paint, Mobley with the ball can be a threat offensively. Take a look at one play from the Cavs’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls.
Mobley caught the ball, drove to the middle of the floor, and went up strong for the dunk. Those are the types of plays that he needs to make to keep the defense honest.
He has also shown improvements as a playmaker and he is seeing the floor better. He is driving and kicking, and is also being patient and passing his teammates open, even showcasing the big to big connection he and Jarrett Allen have. This pass to Ty Jerome though in the corner was the most impressive.
Putting the ball in Mobley’s hands more gives the Cavs a more threatening offense than they have had in years past. As long as he is playing with freedom offensively and not just stuck in one spot, the leap that Cavs fans have been waiting for will happen.