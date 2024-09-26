2 factors that will define Dean Wade with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season
Dean Wade has every tool needed to become an integral piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, but will he actually reach his potential?
Wade has earned every minute he has played on an NBA court. After battling in the NBA G League, the Cavaliers agreed to a multi-year contract to bring Wade to the main roster. The 6-foot-9 sharpshooter has become a fan favorite for his endless hustle and selfless attitude.
Wade has the physicality and strength to play in the frontcourt as a power forward, but his lateral quickness and quick reactions allow him to be an elite perimeter defender, as well. When he's on the floor, he is one of the Cavs' best defensive stoppers and can swallow rebounds to end rival possessions after one miss.
Offensively, Wade can put on a show from deep. Last year, Wade gave the Cavs fanbase an unforgettable performance, leading the Cavaliers to a historic comeback over the Boston Celtics with a 20-point fourth quarter, singlehandedly outscoring the Celtics with a barrage of three-pointers and confident decision-making.
All of these qualities make Dean Wade one of the most exciting depth pieces for the Cavaliers. On paper, Wade is the ideal answer to Cleveland's ongoing quest to find a 3-and-D wing with size and strength. After the Cavs failed in their pursuit of Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets, Wade could earn a larger role this season as the Cavs' go-to floor spacer.
Still, Wade has plenty to prove this season. His impact on the Cavaliers is impressive, but that is only when he is at his best. Two factors have continually defined Wade's production and value on the court, and this year he must prove himself. If he does, he could be the unexpected X-Factor in the Cavs' pursuit of the Finals.
Dean Wade must prove he can be healthy in the playoffs
Blaming a player for a poorly timed injury is rarely beneficial, but Dean Wade's injury concerns have consistently held him back from producing for the Cavaliers at pivotal moments of the year. In the 2022-23 season, Wade suffered a major shoulder injury that affected him throughout the postseason. He was not able to properly lift his arm on jump shots, limiting his efficiency and making him a liability.
In the most recent playoff run, Wade only appeared in three games after missing almost 30 games in the regular season with a variety of injuries and issues. For Wade, his season will most likely be defined by his conditioning and durability. Over the past two regular seasons, Wade has only played in 99 total out of a possible 164 games. There is no denying that a healthy Wade is a game-changer, but the Cavaliers cannot rely on Wade to stay healthy often enough.
Ahead of the 2024 postseason, the Cavaliers were uncertain if Wade would be available at all. Still, Wade has dedicated himself to giving his best effort to Cleveland whenever he is healthy. There is no doubt that Wade is prioritizing availability, and the Cavs will have to hope that Kenny Atkinson's new offensive system can help alleviate Wade's troublesome injury past.
Wade must also overcome another constant obstacle this season.