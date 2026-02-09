It's 2026 and Daryl Morey just showed everyone he still has beef with James Harden

Despite an exhilarating NBA trade deadline window for the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is one rival executive who does not believe the franchise has made any significant strides. That would be Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey. Is anyone really surprised considering the circumstances?

The centerpiece of the Cavaliers' makeover was swapping Darius Garland for James Harden. The latter has a well-documented history with Morey. Their relationship included Harden calling him a liar in public after a contract dispute that led to his departure from the 76ers.

As such, it must have been tempting for Morey to downplay the Cavaliers' move to acquire the 11-time All-Star. The 76ers president confidently sat there after the deadline and dismissed the added competition in the Eastern Conference, taking a shot — whether it be indirect or pointed — at his former superstar.

"Folks have speculated on the improvements of our East competitors, I don't see it personally," Morey said at a press conference. "I think all the teams made moves at the deadline, but there weren't any needle movers in my opinion."

James Harden is set to move the needle — much to Daryl Morey's dismay

It's kind of crazy to hear Morey underselling the Cavaliers' trade for Harden in the same way a chunk of Cleveland fans have done. The new Cavs guard even got himself started with an excellent debut performance on Saturday.

Harden had a slow shooting start for the Cavaliers before turning it on in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings. Harden erupted for 15 points in the quarter to help Cleveland pull out the tight 132-126 win over the Kings.

Even before his scoring caught up, Harden played a pivotal role in guiding his team to buckets. His playmaking was leaving fingerprints all over the ball game.

The most important part of going from Garland to Harden may just simply come down to availability. Even if one were to argue the two as a wash in all other categories (they're not), one of them has been largely available over the past few seasons.

Harden played 72 games in 2023-24 and 79 games in 2024-25. The former Clipper appeared in 44 contests to start this campaign too.

Coaches love the the classic cliche of availability being the best ability. There is some truth to that in this situation. It's tough to gameplan and scheme around constantly missing someone who should be one of your best players. Hopefully with Harden, that should not be the case.

If all goes well in that department, that alone moves the needle for the Cavaliers. Morey might just get a first-hand lesson in that once the NBA Playoffs arrive.