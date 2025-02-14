2 Former Cavaliers the team could bring back right now as free agents

The history of the Cleveland Cavaliers includes a long list of unforgettable, beloved role players who left a special impact.

With a trade deadline move swapping Caris LeVert and Georges Niang for Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, Cleveland is underneath the NBA's minimum roster requirement of 14 players under contract. At just 13 players employed, the Cavaliers have two open spots with room to spare below the luxury tax apron.

As the Cavaliers approach the 2025 NBA Playoffs as an Eastern Conference titan, adding a new personality to the locker room could disrupt the current cohesive culture. It was one of the major factors going into the Hunter trade. Cleveland's front office carefully examined the veteran wing's connections to the team and his potential fit. Thankfully, it has already seemingly paid off, as he is integrating and bringing another layer of lethality to the squad.

The 14th, and potential 15th, Cavalier needs to offer this same level of value. Digging back into recent Cavs history, Cleveland has a myriad of former role players who are still available to rejoin the organization for the second half of the season. Finding a player who could easily recognize their role, although limited, on a championship contender could be the final piece to the Cavs' puzzle.

Former Cavalier 1 - Cedi Osman

There might be no name more beloved over the past few seasons than Cedi Osman. Outside of Anderson Varejao, Mo Williams and Matthew Dellavedova, the Turkish-born forward might be the franchise's favorite role player of the 21st century.

After six seasons with the Cavs, Osman was dealt in the Max Strus sign-and-trade in the 2023 offseason, joining the San Antonio Spurs for one year. In those six years, Osman averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists as a constant presence off the bench and an occasional starter. He joined the Cavaliers in LeBron James' final season as an unknown European prospect but quickly developed a role with the Cavs following LeBron's exit.

Following his short stint in Texas, Osman eventually left the NBA to join Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens in Greece where he has continued to produce as a veteran leader. In 25 games played thus far, Osman has averaged 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 39.2 percent from range.

While Osman was never a standout star or the go-to guy on the team, the late 2010's and early 2020's of Cavaliers basketball cannot be remembered without including him. His best game came against the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring a career-high 29 points, going a perfect seven-for-seven from three to lift the Cavs to victory.

Max Strus' arrival forced Osman to leave the Cavs, but he received a warm welcome upon his return as an opponent. He was undoubtedly a positive locker room presence. He symbolizes a final piece of the James era, and he helped the Cavaliers transition into their modern generation. Without his impact, the rebuilding years would have had less excitement. Osman deserves to be a part of a Cavaliers team with true Finals aspirations.

His time in Greece proves he is still a valuable basketball talent, and his team-first, versatile skill set could be a perfect addition to the Cavaliers' wing rotation. Though Hunter gave the Cavs an answer for a big 3-and-D wing, Osman could serve as a stopgap during injuries and a reliable culture fit.

Former Cavalier No. 2 - Moses Brown

With the wing position relatively filled, the Cavaliers might not look Osman's way. Instead, finding an additional frontcourt player to alleviate Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley could be Cleveland's first focus.

As the buyout market thins with centers joining other teams or leaving the NBA entirely, the Cavs' opens are sparse. Moses Brown, a 25-year-old seven-footer, has never truly found his role in the Association. Currently, he is assigned to the Westchester Knicks in the G League, playing roughly 27 minutes per night, averaging 16.4 points and 13.0 rebounds.

Brown played with the Cavaliers in the 2021-22 season, appearing in just 14 games. He did not make much of an impact, but he was not a negative asset. Given his steady production in the G League, he could be making a case for a second chance in the major leagues, and the Cavaliers are likely the best spot for him to make that return.

As a late-season rental, Brown presents a worthwhile risk. Once the postseason is here, the Cavaliers are unlikely to play anybody at center other than Mobley or Allen, leaving Brown and Tristan Thompson benched indefinitely. Ahead of the playoffs, though, finding one more option to play in the post could help the Cavs' dynamic bigs stay rested and healthy.

In truth, the former Cavs big man is not an exciting option to add. If he were, then the Cavaliers would not be able to find him in free agency. However, that is the reality of mid-season signings. Cleveland's biggest weakness currently is the lack of players behind the starting frontcourt. Brown resolves that enough to keep the Cavaliers in a good position for the postseason.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers initially seemed interested in the buyout market over the trade deadline, their perspective has apparently shifted with a big swing with a trade and silence since. Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman has suggested the team is not inclined to rush the process, possibly offering 10-day deals to pause the 14-player minimum deadline. With the All-Star break here, the Cavaliers have time to evaluate their options and come to a conclusion later.