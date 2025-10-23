It took just one half for Evan Mobley to show off stunning offensive leap for Cavs

The first half was against the New York Knicks in the season opener for the Cleveland Cavaliers did not showcase the type of offense the team needed. That is, unless Evan Mobley had the ball in his hands. The rising star looked every bit of that description right out of the gates.

Evan Mobley with four 3-point attempts in 9 minutes is awfully interesting. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 22, 2025

Mobley did not hesitate to get shots up from beyond the arc in the first half. The Cavaliers big man was ready to stretch the court for Cleveland, shooting 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point line. It provided a much-needed jolt of offense for a Cavaliers team that did not enjoy smooth sailing consistently.

With Darius Garland expectedly missing the Cavs' first matchup of the new season, too often was a lack of offensive creativity something that stood out. That was not the case with their All-Star big man.

KAT gets his second foul 4:33 in -- that first taste of life as a power forward in the Knicks lineup was a mixed bag at best. Mobley attacking repeatedly. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) October 22, 2025

Mobley was not only knocking down triples, but he was unwavering about taking it right to Karl-Anthony Towns in their head-to-head, showcasing the offensive aggression that everyone in Cleveland wants to see. The Cavs power forward finished the half with 16 points, shooting 6-of-13 from the field.

Evan Mobley’s improved offensive arsenal immediately sets up breakout season

The Cavaliers went into halftime against the Knicks trailing 65-50. Mobley was the only player for Cleveland to eclipse the double-digit scoring mark. Granted, Donovan Mitchell and Larry Nance were knocking at the door with 8 points each.

Mobley clearly looked the part of the best player on the court. At the very least, that would be true for the Cavaliers. However, one would be hard-pressed to truly believe anyone on the Knicks really challenged him for that distinction either.

That is especially true considering the reliable productivity for Mobley on the defensive end. Last year's Defensive Player of the Year had two steals and one block on that side of the court.

Defense is an element of Mobley's game that needs little focus with regard to its development. The Cavaliers star is in a class of his own around the league, trailing only Victor Wembanyama in the debate for who the best player on the planet is on that end.

The conversation has always been about waiting for the offense to catch up so Mobley can truly land among the NBA's elite. There is still a lot of game, and season, left. However, the immediate reaction out of the gates does suggest the Cavaliers have a superstar blossoming in Cleveland.