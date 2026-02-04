Wizards' Anthony Davis trade saved Cavaliers from themselves ahead of the deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers made their big splash play of the NBA trade deadline when they acquired James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening. There were murmurings that another seismic shake-up could be on its way in Cleveland. It won't be Anthony Davis.

Shams Charania reported: "Dallas Mavericks are trading 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks and 3 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN."

First of all, wow is that random. Davis being dealt to the Washington Wizards of all teams was not something that was on many people's bingo cards. Second of all, you might be wondering why this is relevant for the Cavaliers. Well, Cleveland did check up on the former Mav ahead of the deadline.

"The Cavs have talked to the [Milwaukee] Bucks about Giannis [Antetokounmpo], and the Cavs have talked to the Mavericks about Anthony Davis," Brian Windhorst said during an appearance for ESPN Cleveland.

Trading for Harden was an understandable move. If there were any further plans remaining for the Cavaliers to still pursue Davis after that, all of Cleveland should quietly be thankful for the Wizards taking away that option from them.

Cavaliers can no longer pursue Anthony Davis trade — and that's a good thing

The Cavaliers just got rid of one player who was a massive injury concern. Bringing in Davis would have only shifted those troubles from the backcourt to the frontcourt.

Injury-plagued stars are some of the hardest roster hurdles to overcome. You know how good those players are when healthy and at their best. It makes it easy to sell the idea of how great a team can be when all the pieces fall into place.

The problem would be just how often you're going to see those ideal circumstances. The Cavaliers should be able to speak from experience that it does not happen very often.

Davis is still a talented player, there should be no mistake about that. However, the newest member of the Wizards only played 20 games for the Mavericks this season. AD only suited up for 29 regular season games for Dallas overall since the infamous Luka Doncic trade.

If there is a further desire to boost the win-now window around Donovan Mitchell, this was never the way to go. Thankfully for Clevelanders, the Cavs won't even get the chance.