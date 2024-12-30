Why the Jimmy Butler situation helps the Cleveland Cavaliers' Finals hopes

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently enjoying the franchise's best record through the first 31 games of the season, sitting 27-4 with the league's best record.

With the NBA's best offensive rating (121.7) and second-best net rating (11.4), the Cavs are building a strong case to be a Finals contender. Cleveland's first 82-game season will only prove so much, though, as the last two playoff runs have ended in sluggish offense and embarrassing losses. If the Cavaliers want to establish themselves with this core, the playoffs are when their season really begins.

Building a league-leading record and entering the playoffs with the one seed would be a strong step in the right direction. Undoubtedly, the Cavs look as good as ever, especially compared to any non-LeBron eras of the past.

As the NBA trade market solidifies, Cleveland is highly unlikely to make any major moves, if any at all. The Cavaliers have the best asset on their hands this deadline: a lack of desperation. The team is already cohesive and happy to play with one another. Coach Kenny Atkinson has tapped unfulfilled potential from the depth pieces, helping create such a fearsome contender in less than half a season under his reign.

Miami's vices

The Christmas season has not been as favorable to every hopeful team, however. From online feuds between an agent and Shams Charania to Miami Heat owner Pat Riley going back and forth with his franchise star, Jimmy Butler has shifted much of the NBA trade landscape until further notice. This past offseason, Butler had expectations of a maximum contract extension, but the Heat were not willing to come to terms.

Tensions have been boiling over in Miami since the loss to the Boston Celtics during the postseason, after an injured Butler professed the result would have been different if he had been on the court - a comment Riley did not take kindly. Charania has made several reports on Butler's situation, naming numerous potential landing spots.

Most recently, Charania reported that Butler would prefer a trade out of Miami ahead of the February 6 deadline. Riley, though, stated shortly thereafter that the Heat would not deal Butler this season and will instead find a solution in the offseason. In retort, Butler will reportedly not pick up his $52.4 million player option, opting to become an unrestricted free agent in control of his own destiny. The player-versus-team feud is nothing new to Butler. His current drama in South Beach could be the perfect scenario for the Cavaliers this trade buzzer, setting them up for a better position in the postseason.

How Butler's drama helps the Cavaliers

In the second LeBron era in Cleveland, the Cavaliers accomplished the long-awaited goal of winning an NBA Finals in 2016. They overcame a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors who had just set an NBA regular season record with a 73-9 final tally. It was a rematch between to the two squads, as an injured Cavs squad fell short of the Warriors in 2015 in six games.

The following summer, Golden State constructed a league-shattering super team, adding former MVP Kevin Durant without losing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green. This super team decimated the Cavs in the next two Finals, achieving back-to-back championships with an 8-1 record against Cleveland in those two series.

While the NBA's new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) intentionally sabotaged franchises from replicating the Warriors' antics, any hopeful contender adding Butler to their core would become a fearsome challenger to the Cavs' hopes, especially as the still Curry-led Warriors have been included in the Butler sweepstakes rumors multiple times.

Despite Riley's claim that the Heat will retain Butler, any respectable NBA general manager will still make plenty of phone calls. Teams make brash statements all the time, but trade negotiations can change at any moment. With the Miami star forward's stance of wanting out, turmoil in the locker room and organization is surely bound to take hold. The hope that a team can still strike a deal to land the All-Star will likely be the top headline of the trade season.

This dilemma could potentially extend all the way to the final trade buzzer, leaving hopeful suitors such as the Warriors or Denver Nuggets unwilling to make another deal. Frozen in anxious anticipation of adding Jimmy Buckets to their roster, both franchises may end up sore losers by February 7, lacking any substantial improvements this year with players whose names have been among trade rumors still questioning their future.

Predictably, the Cavaliers are hanging their hat on consistency and team culture this year. The deadline will probably be silent. Players will not feel worried about their future, instead focused on the postseason. Meanwhile, the wannabe super teams could end the season with nothing or could make a rushed trade other than Butler just to get "something". Other teams may believe they have a better chance at striking a deal with Miami this summer, biding their time.

In any scenario, a botched Jimmy Butler drama with the Heat is an undeniable win for the Cavs. If he remains in Miami, the Heat are still far from a true contender. The teams attempting to court him will be left empty-handed with unhappy players in the locker room. If he is dealt by the deadline, the Heat get worse and the Cavs will have an advantage over the new-look rival with Cleveland's established dominance and cohesive playstyle.

In reality, the Cleveland Cavaliers are probably losing no sleep based on the rumors. Every player, coach and executive is enjoying restful evenings knowing that they are right where they want - and deserve - to be. Atop the NBA standings.