The Cavaliers have a massive trade advantage you wouldn't expect
Through 21 games, the Cleveland Cavaliers still reign atop the Eastern Conference and the NBA with a record of 18-3.
Cleveland's cohesive core and new coaching schemes have allowed them to blow bast easy opponents and fight against the league's top contenders. This hot start has launched the Cavaliers into the contention discussion. With a superstar guard at the helm in Donovan Mitchell, few teams have been able to break the Cavs this year.
The job's not done, though. The Cavs have repeatedly had historic stretches for a quarter of the season only to fall flat by the playoffs. Whether injuries or inconsistent production haunt Cleveland, this squad has a lot more to prove. Coach Kenny Atkinson unlocked something special in the Cavs' offense and is helping Evan Mobley become the star Cavs fans hoped to see.
As always, the mid-season slump has given way to plenty of trade rumors. The Cavs are in a great position to buy into this core with a wealth of expiring and mid-size contracts. Their trade assets are few, but Cleveland can still offer an enticing deal for top targets like Dorian Finney-Smith or others.
Unsurprisingly, 29 other franchises will have some interest in the trade market, as well, though. The Cavs' lack of draft capital makes them unlikely to win many bidding wars. To bolster their Finals chances, this Cavaliers squad should investigate potential deals. But, as rivals overpay and outbid one another, the Cavs hold a secret weapon few franchises enjoy this year.
The Cavaliers are avoiding panic mode this trade deadline
Looking at the NBA, plenty of should-be contenders are falling apart at the seams. Most notably, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a worrisome tailspin after making the biggest splash in free agency to land Paul George. The Minnesota Timberwolves have fallen out of the Play-In Tournament as the 11th seed out west as newly-added Julius Randle has struggled to fit into the gameplan and culture.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are a confusing mess. Their underwhelming floor spacing and shallow depth has made the former champions look highly vulnerable. The Los Angeles Lakers, surging Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks and struggling Miami Heat all have reasons to be aggressive on the trade scene. They all have lofty expectations for their seasons and futures, but their early season performances leave much to be desired.
As for the Cavs, there is no rush to strike a deal. Last deadline, the Cavaliers were linked to a multitude of talents but could not offer the winning pitch. Many deals fell through their grasp. Now, though, Cleveland has an unexpected advantage in negotiations. Their position in the NBA makes the Cavs buyers, but not desperate.
In years past, the Cavaliers have been trying to catch the Boston Celtics. As they stay ahead of the C's, Cleveland's best option to achieve their Finals dreams does not require them to make a hasty, quick move just to get in the headlines.
While the teams above may feel the pressure to include one more pick or one extra young prospect to seal the deal, the Cavaliers can hold off until the current seller market quiets down and shifts in favor of the buyers again. For the last two trade deadlines, the Cavs have stayed silent. As they sit atop the league, they may continue this trend for a third consecutive February.
This does not mean the Cavs are a perfect roster or the undisputable favorite for the title. Cleveland would do themselves a disservice not to explore trades to add a versatile defensive wing or stretch big man. This season, the Cavaliers have bought into a brand-new, explosive offense; however, their defense has fallen out of the top-10 in efficiency (111.7) at the same time. For once, the Cavs need defense more than they need shooting or scoring.
Being in this position is a much more comfortable spot, though. As their rivals cannibalize one another in desperate attempts to catch up to Cleveland, the Cavs are already in a good place. While good places can be better, the Cleveland Cavaliers should feel confident entering this trade season with a clear vision of what they need and what they can give up to get it.