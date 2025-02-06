What latest trade means for Cleveland Cavaliers rookie going forward

The 2025 NBA trade deadline has certainly been dramatic, and the Cleveland Cavaliers will come out of it major winners after adding De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks.

Cleveland sent out Caris LeVert and Georges Niang alongside draft capital, marking an all-in mindset by the Cavs to build around an All-Star core. Hunter is a hyper-athletic combo forward, shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range while averaging 19 points off the Atlanta bench. Coming to Cleveland, Hunter will likely serve as a full-time starter, taking up a bulk of minutes that were once given to LeVert and Niang.

Cleveland's newest forward will fill out the Cavs' wing depth in time for a deep playoff run. The Cavaliers retained their full wing rotation outside of Niang, keeping Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and rookie Jaylon Tyson in the deal. While Hunter's arrival will push his new teammates to the bench, it could also be a positive addition to Tyson's role for the rest of the season.

Tyson will benefit from Hunter in Cleveland

In recent weeks, the Cavaliers have moved Tyson into a consistent rotation spot in the wake of injuries to Wade, Okoro and LeVert. As a rookie on a deep contender, the 22-year-old rookie was left at the end of the bench. He started his career playing mostly with the G League Cleveland Charge, building his confidence and refining his game.

His two-way prowess made him one of the Charge's best players, quickly building a case for him to play for the Cavaliers instead. As his playing time increased with the injuries, Tyson proved himself once again as a secret weapon, resembling Cavs killer Josh Hart of the New York Knicks.

In his last five games played, Tyson has averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game. His three-point percentage is still struggling to connect, but his hustle and energy give the Cavaliers an edge over opposing wings. In a January win over the Hawks, Tyson scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked one shot in 17 minutes of action.

Tyson is not a perfect player. His long-range shooting is rough, and he can be foul prone as he adapts to the NBA game. When he finds his groove, though, he looks like the perfect kind of player to add to this Cleveland system. If he can develop his three-pointer, the Cavaliers could have no excuse not to play him as one of their top second unit options.

While the former Cal State Golden Bear is still a rough prospect, Cleveland has put him in a perfect situation to develop without pressure to rush or worry about his progression. He is surrounded by star players and experienced veterans, giving him a unique environment as a long-term piece to the Cavs' future.

With the Cavaliers parting ways with Niang, Tyson can assume a larger role as a small-ball power forward and reliable wing player. His stocky 6-foot-6 frame allows him to play a myriad of positions, overpowering smaller guards and wings while holding his own physically against big forwards. With one fewer forward in front of Tyson, Niang's exit gives the rookie a perfect opportunity to join coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation on a more consistent basis.

While Tyson will likely see very little playing time in the postseason, he can use this trade to carve out a realistic role for his sophomore campaign as he builds his NBA career. The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have only won the trade deadline but may prove to have found a true draft night steal in Tyson after this deal.