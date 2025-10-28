Unexpected roadblock already threatening to cost Evan Mobley another DPOY run

Sometimes too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. The Cleveland Cavaliers get to enjoy the luxury of having two elite defensive big man in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. That dynamic may serve to cost the former an opportunity to repeat as Defensive Player of the Year in 2025-26.

Mobley's own trainer, Olin Simplis prognosed this issue before the regular season even started. The rising star's support expressed his thoughts on the challenges the dynamic brings in an interview with Mark Medina of RG.

Simplis said, "With them having Jarrett Allen, it’s going to take reps away. So I’m glad he got it last year. ... We’ll keep pushing for it. But that’s one of those areas where they have another 7-footer that mans the glass and blocks shots. He’s going to be taking opportunities away from him naturally."

Allen played all 82 games of the regular season in 2024-25 and that did not stop Mobley from claiming the award then. So, why now? Why is it too much to overcome in 2025-26? That much is simple, and it has a lot to do with an obvious answer: Victor Wembanyama.

Cavaliers' twin-tower setup caps Mobley’s recognition versus Wemby

Mobley got to be the beneficiary of the 65-game rule last season. With Wembanyama failing to meet that mark after encountering issues with blood clots, the award needed a new suitor and the Cavaliers big man stuck out as a strong choice.

The San Antonio Spurs center has returned to the court this season with a clean bill of health and is already showing off his impressive defensive prowess. Wemby is deterring a ton of offense by simply existing. When that is not the case, Wembanyama has actively rerouted shots and opportunities.

To no one's surprise, the Spurs phenom is already leading the NBA in blocks per game. Wembanyama has been such a force that not only are other players having a hard time keeping up, but entire franchises cannot follow his pace.

Insane: Wemby has more blocks than 27 teams this season.



Lock for DPOY? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5ZGLsmoZU0 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 27, 2025

The effects of Wembanyama's defense have already been on full display. The Spurs rank in the top 10 of defensive ratings to start the new season. That is something that feels incredibly sustainable for San Antonio as long as their young superstar is health and available.

Wembanyama is sure to build a mammoth of a case to win the first Defensive Player of the Year trophy in his young career. Mobley will surely put up an admirable fight, but the battle may be a short and decisive one.