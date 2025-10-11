Tyrese Proctor will bring Cavaliers something no other player on roster does

Tyrese Proctor has been showing Cleveland Cavaliers fans some flashes of brilliance during the preseason so far. It's clear that he brings a certain blend of fearlessness and upside that no one else on the roster is really capable of matching.

There are some highlight reels going around on social media right now that perfectly encapsulate some of the best qualities of the young rookie. Proctor has shown he can be a very capable ball-handler, and has all the characteristics of a guard that can play in this league for a long time.

In two games against the Chicago Bulls this preseason, Tyrese has shown his proficiency in making high-level reads with the ball in his hands. He's been excellent at breaking defenders down off the dribble, cutting, and finding his teammates in the right spots.

Proctor has displayed on multiple occasions the ability to take the right type of shot in a pinch. Not showing any type of struggle with decision-making like many rookies do, Tyrese has found his groove in being unafraid to put up deep jumpers, make advanced-level passes, and just dominate when he's being asked to make something happen offensively.

Proctor has impressive on-ball skills

It's that type of fearlessness that you rarely see from a rookie, even one that played high-level collegiate basketball at Duke University. But that's exactly the point here - that Proctor is far from your average rookie in this league.

Most guys just entering the association aren't this ready to perform even in preseason, and even if they are there's typically more of an element of looking a bit lost while adjusting to the professional environment. Tyrese has not been shying away from taking tough shots or creating in traffic, and that edge speaks to his tremendous upside.

He has already made Cavs fans see that he has no problem threading passes in traffic, handling the ball under pressure, and making difficult shots. Proctor has all the makings of a terrific combo guard who makes a real difference in an NBA offense, and that's an exciting realization for those in Cleveland to come to before the regular season even starts.

Tyrese showing these kinds of early flashes could very well lead to him earning a spot in the rotation much earlier than expected. For a contending team with high expectations like the Cavaliers, finding these kinds of hidden gems later in the draft is one of the biggest wins the front office could hope to have. Proctor is proving he's ready to shine now, and he's only going to continue improving.