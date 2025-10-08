Cavaliers rookie could make an impact much sooner than expected

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have struck second-round gold in Duke guard Tyrese Proctor.

Cleveland's 2025 first-round pick was in the hands of the Utah Jazz, leaving the Cavs with just two second-round picks to fill out talent on a second-apron team. With the trade and free-agency restrictions from the new luxury tax penalties, landing a real talent in the second round has become more crucial for expensive teams than ever.

Proctor, an Australian-born guard from Duke, was projected as a late first-round pick or an early selection in the second. Instead, Proctor fell to the Cavaliers who promptly signed him to a multi-year deal in an attempt to secure the sharphsooter for the future.

Ahead of his rookie debut, Proctor is already earning respect among his new peers. The 21-year-old rookie has made an impression on his fellow backup guard, Craig Porter, Jr.. In a new interview with Clutch Points, Porter praised Proctor's NBA-readiness.

"He's surprised me a lot. I knew he was good, but I feel like he's an NBA-ready player. I feel like he could get some minutes this season coming up for sure." Craig Porter, Jr.P

Porter is the Cavs' most recent late-draft success story. The young guard came to Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in the 2023-24 season. In the midst of endless injuries to star players, Porter stepped up and carried the Cavaliers to unexpected victories over the Denver Nuggets and other contending squads.

His experience with the Cavaliers in his rookie year adds to the value of his words toward Proctor. Porter has been in his position and realizes what it takes to impact winning so quickly.

Proctor's skillset fits the Cavs' early season needs

Porter's early opportunity emerged when Cleveland was suddenly absent of any healthy playmakers. Darius Garland was out, and few players could fill his shoes. Porter showed little hesitation, instead displaying just how NBA-ready he was from day one. His skillset as a playmaking two-way guard provided the Cavaliers exactly what they needed at that time.

That same opportunity is emerging for Proctor already. The Cavs will be without Darius Garland and Max Strus to open the 2025-26 season. Both players provide three-point shooting and ball movement to the Cleveland offense. With Strus' injury leaving him on the sideline for months, Proctor could find playing time sooner than expected to help alleviate the lost shooting.

In his junior year at Duke, Proctor shot 40.5 percent from deep on high volume. While he needs to prove it will transfer to the NBA, Proctor is an exciting prospect for the Cavs to add to the roster. If his jumpshot is ready for the NBA, then the Cavaliers could utilize his shooting to manage minutes and injury concerns for other shooters like Sam Merrill.

Placing Proctor into the early backcourt and wing rotations could give the Cavaliers a sense for his long-term fit into the system. If Porter's assessment is right, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have the steal of the draft on their hands for the next few years.