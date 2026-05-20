Two rotational adjustments Kenny Atkinson must make for Cavs-Knicks Game 2

Everyone in the basketball world is pointing the finger at Kenny Atkinson following the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic collapse in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and that's fair. It's inexplicable that Atkinson allowed the Knicks to keep isolating James Harden possession after possession. Just as bothersome is the sheer fact that Atkinson couldn't figure out any way to stop the general bleeding that doomed Cleveland at the end of Game 1 and might end up being the difference in this series.

That being said, Cleveland must forget about the Game 1 disaster and move on immediately. The Cavs can still win this series, but they have to make a few clear adjustments, and that starts with Atkinson's rotation and minutes choices.

Kenny Atkinson needs to play Jaylon Tyson and Keon Ellis more in this series moving forward

Jaylon Tyson logged a DNP in Game 1, and Keon Ellis played just five minutes. That's not a sustainable recipe for the Cavs, especially in what promises to be a long, grueling, energy-draining series against the rugged Knicks, and especially with Cleveland coming off a seven-game war against the Detroit Pistons. If Atkinson decides to keep rolling with essentially an eight-man rotation, the Cavs are going to be exhausted by Game 4 or Game 5 of this series, and the Knicks will step on their throats and advance to the NBA Finals quite forcefully.

Tyson's averaging 12.9 minutes per game in the playoffs. Atkinson should get back to that number in this series, even if it means cutting into some of Dennis Schröder's minutes. Schröder didn't look great defensively in Game 1, and Tyson is a superior defensive player to both Schröder and -- obviously -- Harden.

Harden played 42 minutes in Game 1 -- a team high. He's going to be absolutely gassed moving forward in this series unless Atkinson gives some of those minutes to someone else off the bench.

Tyson's the guy. He can help you initiate offense (he was a point guard in college), and he matches up okay physically with New York's wings. Tyson should also be able to defend Jalen Brunson far better than anyone else did in Game 1 -- the bar was set pretty low in that regard.

Keon Ellis needs to be a factor for the Cavs to beat the Knicks

Then there's Ellis for Atkinson to consider. Wasn't Ellis acquired this season precisely to be a difference-making guard/wing on both sides of the ball, helping to propel a deeper and more athletic Cavs team past their adversaries in the East like the Knicks?

Well, we're here ... in the ECF against New York! It's time to lean into Ellis rather than shy away from using him. Like Tyson, he's another athletic, big guard who should have no problem at least making life more difficult for Brunson.

In sum: Less Harden and less Schröder ... more Tyson and more Ellis. The Knicks utilized more of their bench in Game 1. They conserved their starters to a greater extent and ended up with the win, too. Atkinson needs to be smarter about minutes in Game 2, or else his Cavs will be exhausted and down 0-2 headed back home.