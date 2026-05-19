Cavaliers can upset the Knicks if they maximize these advantages

For the first time in the post-LeBron James era, the Cleveland Cavaliers have officially made it past the second round of the playoffs. It's also Donovan Mitchell's first trip to the Conference Finals, and all eyes will be on him.

The Cavs overcame a 2-0 series deficit to take down the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in the second round. Now, they'll go against a well-rested New York Knicks team that had a little over a week to rest between series.

The Knicks also know what it's like to fall right short of their goal, and, like the Cavs, are looking to silence the doubters. Then again, only one can prevail, and three factors might decide whether that team is the Cavs.

3 Factors that could help the Cavs take down the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals

3. Jalen Brunson's defense

As good a scorer as he is, Jalen Brunson isn't a good defensive player. He's going to score 25+ regardless, so the Cavs might as well even things up by targeting him on defense. James Harden is one of the most talented players at creating contact, and he's got to make an emphasis on attacking Brunson to get to the line.

Brunson plays heavy minutes and keeps driving and driving, so the only way to prevent him from scoring is by getting him off the court. Getting him into foul trouble will be crucial, especially given his tendency to fall for pump fakes. The Cavs have two talented scoring guards, and they'll have to get tricky to keep Brunson on the bench.

2. Make KAT work

Likewise, Karl-Anthony Towns isn't known for his defensive prowess or physicality. The Cavs' big men aren't necessarily bruisers or guys who thrive with contact, but they can certainly get in Towns' head. The Cavs need to feed Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen early and often to mess with Towns' rhythm, as he tends to get into foul trouble early.

Mobley can drive Towns away to the perimeter and then create contact with his drives, and Allen can definitely draw a foul or two with an alley-oop or rolling hard to the rim. The Knicks' offense isn't as proficient with Mitch Robinson on the court, though he improves their defense. Still, it's a "pick your poison" scenario, and the Cavs can trust their half-court offense and three-point shooting when Robinson takes the floor.

1. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has yet to take the next step in his career, and he's been in the league for nearly a decade. As such, this is the biggest stage he has played in, and he'll do it against his hometown team at Madison Square Garden. All eyes will be on him, and it'll be time to -- finally -- prove that he's a legitimate star.

Mitchell has had a bit of a rollercoaster playoffs, and that's not gonna cut it in the Mecca. James Harden can only do some carrying at this point in his career, and it's not like he's much of a playoff riser anyway. The Cavs want to give Mitchell a huge contract extension, but a no-show in the Eastern Conference Finals could change their plans and hurt Mitchell's legacy forever.