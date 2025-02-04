Trade Rumors: 5 Teams who could trade for LeBron James after Luka Doncic deal

If you care about the Cleveland Cavaliers, you probably are also interested in LeBron James.

That's hardly going out on a limb; he is not only the greatest player in the history of the franchise -- it's not particularly close -- he is also an Akron native and maintains deep ties to the area. The bond between LeBron and Cleveland is deep and will not be severed merely because he is playing for another team for a few years.

Or even seven seasons, as LeBron left Cleveland the second time in 2018. James has spent the last 6.5 seasons, 393 games, in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. That could be changing soon, however, and potentially as soon as this week.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line recently reported that multiple teams are calling the Lakers about a potential LeBron James trade. That has happened before, most famously at last year's deadline when the Golden State Warriors came calling. They are back this year, along with other teams who believe a divide might be opening up between James and the Lakers.

They have now moved on from LeBron's chosen running-mate in a trade for the 25-year-old Luka Doncic, and all of the messaging out of Los Angeles is that they are building around a long-term future with Doncic, not trying to win in the present to maximize the remainder of LeBron James's prime. The Lakers did not consult with LeBron and barely gave him a heads-up before making the trade.

Could LeBron be traded? The answer is both yes and no. If he decides he wants to join a team that is both more ready to win immediately and is a better fit for his style of play, and if the Lakers make it clear they are building for tomorrow, not today, then something could come together. James is one of only two players in the league with a formal no-trade clause, and that gives him the power to veto a trade he doesn't like.

Who could trade for LeBron? Let's go through five options, rapid-fire, ranked from "almost certainly not going to happen" to "well...maybe". That means we start in Grind City.

No. 5: Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are a win-now team that also has plenty of inexpensive young role players to fill in if they move multiple contracts for a player like LeBron James. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are All-Stars, and Desmond Bane is a fantastic No. 2 (or a truly elite No. 4). If James wants to maximize his chances of winning right away, the Grizzlies are an intriguing possibility.

Would he then re-sign in Memphis, a small market without a history of landing and maintaining stars? It's a longshot, but the basketball fit is so intriguing you have to give them a chance.

A potential deal could be based around the contracts of Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke and Luke Kennard. That gets Memphis to $41 million, so if they include John Konchar or a couple of young guys they could get close enough to pull off the trade, perhaps getting a few minimum players back.

No. 4: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are always chasing a big-name star, and owner Matt Ishbia is willing to pay anyone a maximum contract no matter their age. If LeBron James could get to Phoenix, he would have a long road of being paid ahead of him. He would be close to Los Angeles, reunited with his old pal James Jones, and playing for a champion coach in Mike Budenholzer.

The question becomes who the Suns are trading to bring him in. Bradley Beal is a non-starter with the Lakers because the SUns don't have the assets to both pay someone to take Beal and to add LeBron. Would a package centered around Devin Booker work? The Suns pair LeBron and Durant for one last run of the old lions, and the Lakers get a co-star for Luka in his age range. Who has to give up a pick in that scenario?

No. 3: Miami Heat

LeBron James already made a return to one former team; could he make it two and come back to the Miami Heat?

They are another franchise that is constantly star-hunting, and they have a large matching salary ready to go with Jimmy Butler. Would Butler be an acceptable foundational piece for building out a LeBron James trade?

The Lakers could pair Luka with a maniacal star who sees conditioning as a holy grail and hope it motivates their new franchise icon to care. They also likely get some asset back from the Heat in the deal.

Miami, on the other hand, will have LeBron comes off the books next summer after two playoff runs in South Beach, propelling Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and the rest of the roster toward playoff excellence. Bam and LeBron were both on Team USA last summer and could execute a nasty and effective switching scheme.

No. 2: Cleveland Cavaliers

Never say never. LeBron James came back to The Land once before; could he do so again?

He has implied before that he wants to retire with the Cavaliers, and if he also wants to compete for a championship, what better place than on the best team in the league? A team that also has been searching for forward help since LeBron left.

Mathematically, a deal could be built without touching one of the four stars, but the Lakers wouldn't go for a trade built on six contracts and a single first-round pick. Much more likely is a construction similar to what our own Caleb Crowley pitched a couple of days ago, with Jarrett Allen the centerpiece.

Could a starting lineup of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, LeBron James and Evan Mobley win it all? It's certainly a fascinating thought experiment. For James to come home and win one more for Cleveland would be a truly memorable moment for Ohio sports.

No. 1: Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are desperate to make a big splash and give Stephen Curry a co-star for another run. They are picking up the phone and calling about every star imaginable, from Paul George to Giannis Antetokounmpo to Jimmy Butler to Kevin Durant -- and of course, their old friend LeBron James.

After facing off in four consecutive NBA Finals, could James now join his old foes and try to bring another title to the Bay Area? It's certainly a possibility, and the strongest one on the board. Curry and James were electric together in Paris, Draymond Green and James are chummy now that they are both connected through Klutch, and the Warriors are not afraid to take a swing.

Will LeBron be in a new uniform by Friday? Will that be a Warriors uniform? Will the Cavaliers even make an offer? It's a maelstrom of unknowns, but the chance that anyone could conceive of this deal two weeks ago was nonexistent. Now it seems like anything is possible, including LeBron taking his talents to a new destination.