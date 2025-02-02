Grade the Trade: Lakers trade LeBron James back to Cavaliers in new mock deal

Anything is possible.

In what may be the most shocking trade in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers have pivoted to their future with Luka Doncic at the helm. As for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Dallas Mavericks' sudden decision could give Cleveland the perfect opportunity to cash in for another chip.

Anthony Davis, a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and All-NBA talent, is headed to Dallas to play alongside former Cavalier great Kyrie Irving. Leaving LeBron James behind in LA with Luka Doncic and a now puzzling supporting cast. The Lakers have made a clear move to prioritize their future with Doncic as the next generational talent in Hollywood.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

While the NBA world is in shock and the fans sit speechless staring at the Shams tweet over and over, the Cavaliers need to dial the Lakers. With three young, outstanding All-Stars, the Cavs are on the precipice of reigning supreme in the Association as the 2025 NBA Finals champions. But, if there is ever an opportunity to swing for the fences and make a massive shift, it could be now.

At 40 years old, James may not fit into this timeline as he chases a final ring. The Cavs are no strangers to making dramatic, unexpected trades. After 11 seasons with LeBron, nothing is stopping Cleveland from exploring a second homecoming of the greatest player to dawn the wine and gold.

Building the deal

Until the Lakers-Mavericks-Jazz deal is finalized, financial details could be messy. But, in a basic deal, the Cavaliers could present the Lakers with the best possible package to reform their squad around Doncic for the next decade.

In total, the Cavaliers offer the Lakers an All-Star-level center to pair with Luka, anchoring the defense on a long-term deal. Cleveland also sends Los Angeles a brand-new cast to complement Doncic with Strus and LeVert serving as three-point threats and secondary playmakers. Isaac Okoro becomes the Lakers' go-to lockdown defender to place at the starting two-guard spot next to Luka.

The Cavs welcome home James and bring in Rui Hachimura to fill out their own core and depth. James joins the starting unit as the power forward, paired with first-time All-Star Evan Mobley in the frontcourt. Either Hachimura or Dean Wade assume the starting small forward role, likely trading places depending on matchups and health.

Unsurprisingly, the Cavaliers are pushing all their chips in to win this year by dealing away Allen in the midst of the best non-LeBron regular season in franchise history. The question, though, is whether or not either team would make this deal. Davis was traded without knowing beforehand, but James is an all-time great talent. Dealing him just before the February 6 deadline with no warning would be the ultimate paradigm shift.

But, is it worth it? For the Cavaliers, does coach Kenny Atkinson have enough time to redesign the current offense to fit a third ball-dominant All-Star?

Who says yes?

For both teams, the question revolves around more than the value of the players. The Lakers would have to believe that James is likely to abandon LA this summer in free agency or would have to receive a trade request from LeBron himself.

Cleveland's perspective is tricky. This season, the Cavaliers offense is a fast-paced, dynamic system that relies on athleticism and a hint of deception. Timely backdoor cuts, extra passes and constant running defines the Cavs' success. Adding a 40-year-old superstar known for slowly dissecting defenses with the ball in his hands could be a serious monkey wrench.

Conversely, James has consistently searched for an opportunity to play off-ball rather than being the nucleus of the offense each possession. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland present the perfect opportunity for LeBron to fit into a new role. Mobley has the defensive versatility to allow James to play a floater role, staying away from chasing shifty guards and wings around the perimeter.

In truth, the Cavaliers might win this trade, even if it only results in one more championship and LeBron retires in the offseason. Allen has been a focal point of the Cavs since joining 2021, but the gravity and star power of James is undoubtedly more impactful. If LeBron exits following this year, it could also help the Cavaliers manage the financial restrictions in the future to build another Finals cast around Mitchell, Garland and Mobley.

Overall, this trade vaults the Cleveland to the apex of the Eastern Conference. Bringing James home could be the first step in creating history once again for Ohio basketball. Still, the questions around the timing and possibility of this trade ever materializing adds a layer of confusion and complexity that cannot be quantified.

The Cleveland Cavaliers could shock the NBA world again. Apparently, anything is possible now. If Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic can be traded in the blink of an eye, LeBron James can come back again. Bringing the Kid from Akron home might as well be a part of the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline lore.