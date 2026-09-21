The Cavaliers need prime Donovan Mitchell back more than anything else

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big move this summer when they traded for Peyton Watson. They were reportedly in on LeBron James as well. Obviously, James ended up going to the Philadelphia 76ers, but at least the Cavaliers were interested enough to prove that they are looking to constantly get better. However, the Cavs don't need a big move to get better. They just need Donovan Mitchell.

In the playoffs this past year, Mitchell wasn't himself. At times, it looked like he was dealing with an injury of sorts. However, no injuries were reported. At his best, Mitchell is one of the better playoff performers in the NBA. He's an elite shot-maker and someone the Cavaliers can trust with the ball in his hands in the big moments.

He wasn't that this past year, and the Cavaliers paid the price, losing to the New York Knicks in just four games. They got dominated. But maybe they just need Mitchell back to being the best version of himself.

Cavaliers need prime Donovan Mitchell back

During his time with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell made a name for himself. From the very moment he stepped on the floor in Utah, it was clear that he was going to be a great scorer.

Throughout his multiple playoff runs with the Jazz, Mitchell emerged as an elite shot-maker. A guy who could get the Jazz tough buckets when they needed them most, especially in the fourth quarter.

So, when the Cavaliers traded for Mitchell, that's the guy they were getting. And for a long time, that's the guy they got. He would step up in the playoffs, but the team around him didn't have enough offense to help.

Adding James Harden helps with that. Obviously, Harden has a playoff reputation, but he is fully capable of running an NBA offense. He just needs a guy to be able to step up and hit the big shots.

That should be Mitchell. Mitchell should be the guy to have the ball in his hands in the biggest moments in the playoffs for the Cavaliers. But Cleveland was unable to put him in those spots this past season because he didn’t look like himself.

Now, with the summer of rest under his belt, Mitchell should be back to normal. At least, in theory. Obviously, we won't know until the playoffs, but it feels like if Mitchell is the best version of himself, the Cavaliers should be just fine.

So maybe the Cavaliers didn't need a giant trade. Maybe they just need the best version of Mitchell back.