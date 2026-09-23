The Cavaliers need Jarrett Allen to be more involved on offense

It sounds silly, but the Cleveland Cavaliers need to lean more into Jared Allen next season. Over the years, it's become painfully obvious that Allen is one of the most impactful players in Cleveland, and if the Cavaliers want to win at the highest level, then maybe they just need to lean into using him more on the offensive end.

Allen is a great pick-and-roll player. Better than Evan Mobley in those spots. Even though Mobley is the more well-rounded offensive player, Allen is a better screen setter, and maybe even a better finisher around the rim. Having James Harden alongside him next season should give him a better opportunity to thrive even more than he already has.

The Harden-Allen pick-and-roll could end up being one of the most valuable offensive sets the Cavaliers run, and maybe it's just time for them to make Allen a bigger focal point of the offense.

Obviously, when you think of Allen, offense isn't really the first thing you think of. It's defense. His ability to make an impact on the glass and as an interior defender.

Those two areas of the game are the biggest reasons why Allen has been one of the most impactful players in the NBA for the past few seasons while playing alongside Donovan Mitchell and Mobley in Cleveland.

However, now that Harden is in town, the Cavaliers have a better pick-and-roll option than they've ever had before. Darius Garland was a good pick-and-roll player, but Harden is one of the best pick-and-roll players of all time.

That should set Allen up beautifully to thrive in the pick-and-roll more than he already has. And he is already one of the most efficient pick-and-roll players in the league. At least, when he has the right player playing alongside him.

So, maybe the Cavaliers should simplify things. Maybe, with a full season of Harden, they can run even more pick-and-rolls with Allen as the primary target running towards the rim.

Not only will that give them a regular source of offense in the regular season, but it should also give them a go-to offensive play in the postseason. And the Cavaliers need as many of those as they can get.

So, even though Mitchell and Harden will inevitably score the most points, with Mobley right behind them, elevating Allen into a larger offensive role could actually be smart for Cleveland.

They need to run more offense through Allen. Get him more involved.