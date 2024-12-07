The Cavaliers have two of the most accurate players in the entire league
There's something uniquely special about this Cleveland Cavaliers squad. After two anxiety-riddled seasons trying to prove themselves with Donovan Mitchell, a quiet summer and new coaching staff have already paid off beyond any expectation.
As the first team to reach 20 wins this year, the Cavs stand atop the league at 20-3 overall. The reigning champion Boston Celtics are not far behind at 19-4, but Cleveland has nonetheless established themsevles as a top contender in the Eastern Conference. This rise to prominence is not a mistake, either. The Cavaliers enjoy the best offensive in the NBA (122 points per game) and have finally unlocked their potential as a three-point shooting team.
Coach Kenny Atkinson's offensive gameplan is exactly what the Cavs needed. They are still an imperfect team with room to grow ahead of the playoffs, but there is no denying that Cleveland looks the best it ever has. It has not only been who the Cavaliers have beaten thus far, but it is how they have done it. Confident and in control, Cleveland is picking apart their opponent with precision.
Two Cavaliers have showcased that decisive offensive mentality more than any other player, elevating the team to the next level.
Leading the league in accuracy
Nutrition experts often say weight loss starts in the kitchen, not the gym. A healthy diet leads to achieving goals, and two Cavs are proving it with their shot diet.
Filtering out obscure garbage time (averaging at least 15 minutes per game with at least 15 games played), both Jarrett Allen and Ty Jerome land in the top six in true shooting percentage. Allen, second among all candidates, is shooting at a 72.3 TS% clip, which is by far the best of his career. He has done this with a lesser offensive role, scoring the fewest points per game in a full season as a Cavalier.
Since Evan Mobley's leap this season, Allen has been relegated to the last option of the core four on offense. As anyone would expect from JA, he has not shown the slightest hint of frustration or envy. Instead, he has adapted his game to make the most of every touch of the ball he gets and is crashing the boards for every rebound. Allen's willingness to take a step back and play more precisely indicates the level of buy-in across the roster.
As for Jerome, his sixth-best 70.2 TS% sits just .3 behind Rudy Gobert for a top-five spot. Jerome is undeniably having a career year, scoring 11.4 points per game while adding on 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals each night. He is also a frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year, an honor unexpected for Jerome throughout his career thus far.
Over the first five years of Jerome's NBA journey, he bounced from one franchise to the next, searching for his place. In the 2023 offseason, Jerome signed a two-year contract worth roughly $2.5 million each season. In the second game of the 2023-24 season, Jerome suffered a major ankle sprain and sat for the remainder.
Bouncing back would have been playing a decent role. But, Jerome's deadly three-point shot, upper body strength and tough drives to the hoop have made him the ideal backcourt reserve for this Cavs team. Jerome's inclusion in this list is wildly impressive, considering his three-point volume. Allen is almost entirely operating within the post. Jerome, though, is shooting from deep three times per game, knocking down just under half of them.
While Jerome may regress eventually as his three-point shooting cools down over the next 60 games, he is undoubtedly a difference-maker for the Cavaliers. Whether he is on the court as the point guard, shooting guard or small forward, the Cavs can trust him with the ball in his hands to make the right play 90 percent of the time.
Having two highly-effective players such as Ty Jerome and Jarrett Allen can shift the tides not only in a game, but the entire season. Allen has continuously set a standard of excellence and teamwork for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Atkinson's team-first culture and Jerome's immediate impact showcase just how perfectly orchestrated this team has been over the first 22 games. The test is only just beginning, though, and maintaining this efficiency will be key to the rest of the year.