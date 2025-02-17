The answer to the Cavaliers open roster spot is right under their noses

For the rest of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers roster is complete. Cleveland secured a big 3-and-D wing for the future at the deadline, adding De'Andre Hunter to their rotation.

With a dynamic core and cohesive supporting cast, the Cavaliers are not in the position to feel the need to shake things up. Coach Kenny Atkinson has instilled a strong team culture that has translated to winning. The Cavs were hesitant to shake that up at the deadline, spending considerable time investigating how Hunter would fit in the locker room before making the move.

Cleveland has no choice other than to make one final roster move this season, however. With just 13 players under contract, the Cavaliers must reach the 14-player minimum within two weeks since dipping below. Since the Hunter trade, numerous top buy out names have already found their next home, with Ben Simmons joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Daniel Theis leaving the Association to go back to Europe.

The path for the Cavaliers to add another high-end talent is minimal. They were unable to secure a rest-of-season contract with either of the aforementioned players, likely due to the miniscule role they could offer. Neither player would have received sizable minutes in Atkinson's system, making it an unappealing destination for any veteran looking to impact winning.

Alternatively, the Cavs may have struck gold once again with a hidden gem waiting for their chance. In recent years, Cleveland has transformed the G League affiliate Cleveland Charge into a real development squad, signing a handful of players to a standard contract and inserting them into the rotation. This year, it may happen again at the perfect time.

Charge forward is ready to take the next step in Cleveland

Looking at the G League, the Cavaliers could find a low-cost, multi-year solution to their current dilemma. Dean Wade is most famously the prototype for this development, going from an unknown G League wing into a borderline starter in just a few years.

In 2022, the Cavaliers selected Australian prospect Luke Travers 56th overall. He did not come to the US for quite some time, instead developing himself overseas. This season, he signed a two-way contract with the Cavs, becoming a key figure with the Charge and finding spot minutes with the main crew.

Travers has appeared in just eight games with the Cavaliers, averaging one point and 1.3 rebounds in those games. Unsurprisingly, Travers' time with the main roster has been as an injury replacement or during garbage time. He is not a part of the offense, instead serving as an extra body on the hardwood.

Conversely, his G League performances show that Travers can be a dynamic Swiss Army Knife when he has time to integrate himself. He was unavailable to start the season due to injury, only recently returning. Since then, though, he has undoubtedly been the most impactful player on the team.

With the Charge, the 6-foot-7 Aussie is averaging 21.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists as a starter through five games. Defensively, he is tallying 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks on average. Beyond his counting stats, though, is his innate abilities. He is an athletic talent with an impressive vertical and seemingly endless motor. His ball handling is nothing spectacular, but he is unafraid to drive into the paint from the key as an on-ball creator or make a sneaky cut to the rim as an off-ball threat.

Travers is not without flaws. His outside shooting is nearly non-existent still, and at 23 years old, he may not suddenly develop into the next Kyle Korver. Regardless, the Cavaliers know how to develop hungry talent. Especially under Atkinson, Cleveland has seen immense growth from unexpected players this year. Evan Mobley is finally taking an All-Star leap, Sam Merrill is a solid contributor and Isaac Okoro is finding his range.

The Cavaliers need what Travers could be

Since trading for Donovan Mitchell in 2022, the Cavaliers were on an endless search to add a big, two-way wing. While they finally found a great option on paper with Hunter, there is no guarantee that he is enough. Hunter has a lengthy injury history, as does Wade, meaning the Cavs might find themselves without size on the wing in crucial stretches.

Right now, Travers' biggest selling point is potential and athleticism. While that is not going to translate to winning a championship this season, signing him to a multi-year, cheap contract could extend the Cavaliers' window as their core group grows more and more expensive. Next season, the Cavs are guaranteed to exceed the second apron with just 10 players. This will leave them with almost no financial flexibility in free agency, only capable of re-signing their own free agents and offering minimum contracts.

Considering the Cavs' needs and lack of financial stability, Travers is an ideal asset to bring up from the G League and continue to develop, taking a chance on his hidden potential. Travers does not need to become a Cameron Johnson type of shooter. In fact, he has already shown chops as a small-ball center, totaling a triple double at the center spot for the Charge. Travers provides an all-around skill set with a growth mindset. That, above all, is what the Cavaliers need going forward.

If the Cavs continue their recent trends with the Charge, they can use their G League squad as a role player factory. Players who need more time to refine their game before joining the NBA will be rewarded for their efforts on the Charge, as have many who came before them. The Cleveland Cavaliers need to build toward their future, securing a big wing rotation beyond this year. Though imperfect, Luke Travers is that player and has the most reasonable path to joining the team without threatening their cap space.