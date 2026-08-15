Schroder trade is an absolute triumph for Koby Altman and the Cavaliers

Koby Altman deserves an award for how thoroughly he won the Dennis Schroder trade.

It had been rumored for months that the Cleveland Cavaliers would look to move off of Dennis Schroder this summer. He was significantly overpaid at $14.8 million for both this season and next, and the Cavs had plenty they would do with increased financial flexibility.

The problem was that Cleveland is very limited in the assets it has to trade, and it would presumably want to keep them for a big move, not a salary dump. What to do with Schroder?

The answer for Altman was simple: find the one team that actually wanted him.

Koby Altman surprisingly won this trade

The recent track record for Koby Altman on the trade market has been underwhelming to say the least -- many would say it has been disastrous. Trading Darius Garland for James Harden raised alarm bells for many fans. The De'Andre Hunter trade was a disaster coming in and not much better going out.

With the team taking a "run it back" approach this summer, and reportedly passing on any blockbuster trade proposals sent their way, there was little expectation that Altman would have a chance to redeem himself this offseason.

While it is just one trade, and a relatively small one at that, Altman showed his worth with this deal. The Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets agreed to a trade on Friday that sends Schroder and cash to Charlotte in exchange for Tre Mann, saving the Cavaliers $6.8 million this year and anywhere from $4.3 to $15.5 million next season.

That Altman was able to make this deal without sending any draft capital is astounding. Given the lack of teams around the NBA who are positioned to take on bad salary, the cost to move off of money for both this season and next should have been higher than cash.

Charlotte was the perfect team to target

What Altman did was target the one team in the NBA that saw Schroder's contract as positive value. The usual poorly-run teams were unlikely to factor in (he is not from D.C., so the New Orleans Pelicans didn't want him, and the Sacramento Kings just traded him away and drafted a point guard). Enter Charlotte.

The Hornets needed a proven backup point guard, their front office had a relationship with Schroder going back to their days together in Atlanta, and -- perhaps most importantly -- they are building their own version of Team Germany in the NBA.

Charlotte drafted two players who play for the German National Team in international basketball competitions, big man Hannes Steinbach and point guard Christian Anderson. Who better to serve as a mentor to their young core than the most decorated international player in Team Germany history?

All of these connections made Charlotte the perfect trade partner. Altman identified this, and he held the line in not giving up any assets to move off of Schroder.

Tre Mann is fine, and he will compete for a rotation spot if he sticks around. He is also much easier to move in a trade than Schroder if the Cavs want to pursue that route. For now, they traded a bad contract and saved significant money without giving up any real assets.

That is a rare win for Altman, and it brings hope that he can pull off the next move, whatever it is, and bring new life to the Cleveland Cavaliers.