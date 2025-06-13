The bold Cavaliers trade that could finally unlock their playoff potential

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell short in the playoffs, but they proved themselves a fearsome contender after a 64-win regular season.

As the Cavs enter the offseason, trade rumors have swirled around the core four, namely Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Despite the rumors, Cleveland has stated continued interest in remaining loyal to the core. That perspective may shift, but as it stands, the Cavaliers must prioritize rounding out the roster around the current core.

During the playoffs, Garland's toe injury sidelined him and proved something painfully true about this Cavs squad. Without DG, the Cavaliers' offense stalls. Garland's All-Star playmaking and genius basketball IQ helps the Cavs flow and move the ball to the right spots and players. His natural instinct to involve his teammates helped establish the Cavaliers as the league's top offense. Whether or not Garland and the Cavs part ways this summer, Cleveland needs to bolster their playmaking leaders.

Adding another playmaker into the mix could elevate the Cavaliers' offense and give the team a safety net if Garland is out. Alongside playmaking, though, the Cavs' perimeter defense is still the team's greatest defensive weak point. Garland and Donovan Mitchell have made strides every season to improve, but their physical limitations still give rivals a glaring weakness to attack.

With an inflated salary sheet throwing the Cavaliers into the NBA's second apron, free agency will be a nightmarish landscape to add valuable talent. Instead, Cleveland can explore mid-sized trade options to improve the depth and backcourt. Finding an undervalued veteran point guard, one player stands out as a perfect solution to many of Cleveland's ailments.

Building the trade

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is Cleveland's best opportunity to enter next season with a more dynamic and well-rounded guard rotation. While injuries have derailed Ball's development after being viewed as a future star, he is still a worthwhile trade candidate and provides the necessary talent that the Cavs must prioritize.

Midway through last season, Ball signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension with Chicago. With Cleveland's penalizing tax position, adding a $10 million player such as Lonzo is an affordable option in an otherwise daunting offseason.

In a basic, one-for-one trade, the Cavaliers acquire Lonzo Ball from the Bulls in exchange for their own defensive stalwart, Isaac Okoro. The Bulls are facing an unknown future with Ball, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Josh Giddey taking up the bulk of Chicago's future cap space as the latter three are nearing major pay days on their next contracts. Moving off Ball for a young wing on a long-term, team-friendly contract frees up Chicago to maneuever their cap sheet for the coming years.

For the Cavs, Okoro's tenure has yet to yield the expected results. Picked fifth overall in 2020, Okoro's career has progressed positively, but the undersized wing continuously struggles to find his fit with Cleveland. His offensive impact has grown, and his three-point shooting is becoming less of a weakness. Still, the Cavaliers proved this trade deadline that adding size on the wing takes priority.

While some level of low-end draft compensation may be exchanged through this deal, both teams would be in their best interests to take the offer. Okoro gives the Bulls a long-term wing option with proven defensive talent and offensive upside. Cleveland adds an oversized guard who complements both Garland and Mitchell.

Why the Cavaliers need Lonzo

The 6'6" Chicago guard was one of the league's best playmakers this past season. After missing two consecutive years with multiple knee surgeries, Ball redefined his career and has become a top role player at his position. In just 22.2 minutes per game last year, Lonzo averaged 3.3 assists and 1.2 turnovers, achieving a high assist-to-turnover ratio. For his career, Ball has averaged nearly six assists per game.

Defensively, Ball has bounced back from his injuries well. He is not as quick on his feet or as explosive, but he uses his height to his advantage and ranks among BBall-Index's top perimeter defenders, receiving an A grade for Perimeter Isolation Defense. With 1.3 steals per game last year, Ball also forces a fair share of turnovers, generating extra possessions for his squad.

While Ball cannot play extended minutes for an entire season, adding a low-cost defensive veteran gaurd is exaclty what the Cavaliers need. As an offensive leader, Ball always keeps his head up and on a swivel, making the right choices at the right time. He navigates the pick-and-roll flawlessly, offering another player who can open opportunities for Evan Mobley and Allen to thrive.

When Lonzo Ball entered the NBA, these were the traits that he built his career on. His injuries may have kept him from reaching his highest possible ceiling, but he is nonetheless a tremendous NBA talent and perfect fit for a Cavaliers roster lopsided toward offense in the backcourt. Ty Jerome, if he returns, is also a talented scorer but a lackluster defender and playmaker. Lonzo Ball gives the Cavs that final piece to the backcourt.

Ball may not be an elite three-point shooter, but he is a confident shooter and can get a hot streak going for extended periods. With shooting being his own real shortcoming, the Cavaliers would be foolish not to chase an opportunity to bring him to Cleveland.