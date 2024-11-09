Risky Cleveland Cavaliers trade proposal goes all in on a Finals run
The Cleveland Cavaliers have secured the ninth 10-0 season start in the NBA since the 2000-01 and are looking like a prime Finals contender.
This summer, Cleveland stayed faithful to their core and supporting cast, denying any and all trade requests and doubling down on the current squad. So far, this bet on continuity has paid as the Cavs hold a top-five spot in both defensive and offensive rating and sit at the top of the league. Under coach Kenny Atkinson and his staff, the Cavs' offense looks entirely new with a high level of determination and consistency.
Atkinson has gotten the most out of his bench unit, giving them freedom and trust to take risks and play to their highest potential. There is little to critique about this Cavaliers team, and they are yet to be at full strength this season with Max Strus' ankle injury since the preseason.
Last year, Strus' fearless shooting, tough athleticism and solid defense made him nearly untouchable. He was an ideal glue guy in the starting lineup, but now his fit is more questionable. Surprisingly, Strus' unfortunate injury may have made him an expendable asset if the Cavaliers are prepared to go all-in by the trade deadline.
In that case, Cleveland could prioritize consolidating some of their current depth ahead of the postseason when Atkinson will likely shorten his rotations. Over the offseason, the Cavs prioritized one archetype, a combo forward with shooting. By the deadline, the Cavs' top summer trade target could reemerge in rumors once again.
Laying out the details
The Cavaliers are shooting more threes than any season since Donovan Mitchell joined the roster. It makes sense, then, that Cleveland would target another sharpshooter in a trade. Throughout the summer, the Cavs were linked to Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson numerous times but could not find the right deal.
If the Cavaliers' momentum continues to the deadline and the Nets are tearing down for a rebuild, Cleveland could make a competitive offer to bolster their playoff chances.
This offer revisits a Brooklyn trade, pushing all of the Cavs' chips in for Brooklyn's most coveted trade asset. Johnson is a 6'8" combo forward with a career 39.1 percentage from deep. Johnson is averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 rebounds with Brooklyn this season and could ideally be a perfect fit in Cleveland's rotation.
Johnson's size, shooting and good mobility on the perimeter could feasibly combine the best traits of both Strus and Georges Niang into one player. He is taller than Strus, faster than Niang and a high-end shooter. He is not as athletic as Strus, but he can hold his own. He would give the Cavaliers another frontcourt shooter to space the floor and punish lacking defenses.
For the Nets, they add two veterans to a young team to help develop young talent. Cleveland's combined contracts are nearly identical to Johnson's this season, but Niang's salary declines year-by-year, helping Brooklyn manage their financial flexibility for the future. Adding a lottery-protected first-round pick will likely convey if the Cavaliers can keep their core and stay competitive.
Is this worth the price for both sides, though? Will the Cavaliers regret a risky move after betting on consistency this summer?
Do the Cavaliers say yes?
If it's not broke, don't fix it. As it stands, the Cavaliers are the NBA's best team, holding onto the only undefeated record. Atkinson has elevated the Cavs to a new level of contention, making them a legitimate threat to reach, and possibly win, the NBA Finals.
Theoretically, Strus will fit into Atkinson's system without a problem. He was healthy throughout training camp and was likely to be the starting small forward throughout the season again, suggesting that Atkinson trusts in Strus' impact on the team. Unless Strus comes back and cannot fit into the system, the Cavaliers would be foolish to move on from a veteran leader who helped improve the Cavs' shooting last season.
As for Niang, Cleveland's other veteran forward is making the right plays and brings an instant energy to the squad off the bench. Niang struggled last season and is still below par from three-point range, but he is a positive presence thus far.
If the Cavs begin to slide by the deadline and need to make a move for the playoffs, Cam Johnson is certainly an ideal option. Johnson could be a strong contributor on a contender with Cleveland's volume shooting and star power. Johnson would be the best shooter off the Cavaliers' bench and could slot in well next to both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
The Nets have held the price tag of multiple first-round picks for Johnson, but they may be willing to settle for one pick by the deadline. For the Cavs, though, moving on from their only first-round pick available for trade is a high price for taking a risk on a sharpshooter. Johnson's successful track record is a good idea on paper, but in practice, the Cavaliers may be better positioned to continue their continuity approach from this offseason.
For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers have little reason to chase trade talks. Time may change this by the trade buzzer, but Cleveland has proven their cohesion with a new coach has paid off. Until something changes, the Cavaliers should rely on this method and avoid a rushed move.