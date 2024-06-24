1 dream, 1 reach, 1 realistic non-star wing trade target for Cavaliers offseason
Rather than chasing star talent, all signs point to the Cleveland Cavaliers taking a patient approach to their core construction instead.
Since the season's end, the Cavaliers have reportedly denied trade offers for Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Despite endless trade speculation, Cavaliers President Koby Altman views their postseason run as a success and does not see a reason to part ways with the players that got them there. While the Cavs lost to the eventualy NBA Champion Boston Celtics, they reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 postseason. Unless the Cavaliers can find an undeniably perfect star to add to the roster, they may find little reason to make major changes.
Cleveland opened their offseason by firing head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after four full seasons. While the Cavs maintained a leading defense under Bickerstaff, offensive stagnancy repeatedly plagued the team's ability to win when it mattered. With a new coach to be named at any moment, the Cavaliers may believe a new philosophy and offensive scheme for their core is a greater opportunity than the unknown of blockbuster trades.
By doubling down on the core, Cleveland's offseason approach will likely search for complementary players who upgrade their depth at positions of need. Although the starting five is unlikely to change, the bench unit has plenty of questions to answer. Specifically, the Cavs have searched for another large wing to add to their rotation over the past few years, but they have never found the right offer.
If Cleveland chases a complementary wing this offseason to bolster their core, these three wings could become their top options.
Dream target - Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
Every offseason and trade deadline, it seems that 29 teams call the Brooklyn Nets offering numerous first-round picks for the veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith, but the Nets stubbornly turn down every deal.
Finney-Smith joined Brooklyn after years with the Dallas Mavericks as part of the 2023 blockbuster Kyrie Irving deadline trade. Since his arrival, rival franchises have coveted his skillset and tried to lure him away. This summer, it may be do or die for the Nets to choose a direction. If Finney-Smith is available for trade, the Cavaliers could offer an Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade or another talent-for-talent package.
Last season, Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 34.8 percent from deep. Offensively, the 6-foot-8 combo forward does not provide anything flashy, but his defensive prowess and steady three-point presence force opposing teams to respect him every night. He ranked in the 98th percentile in Iso Turnover Rate, ranking him as one of the league's premier one-on-one defenders per Bball-Index (subscription required). DFS also ranked in the 95th percentile in defensive positional versatility. His size, agility and intensity allow the veteran wing to defend nearly any rival team's best scorer.
While Finney-Smith's three-point conversation rate was not among the league's best, he was one of the top catch-and-shooters. With the Cavs' elite backcourt duo, DFS would find the best C&S opportunities of his career. The gravity Garland and Mitchell provide often give a shooter an open look, but Cleveland's lacking perimeter options have hampered their offensive ceiling. While the Nets seem unwilling to choose a path forward and trade Finney-Smith, the potential impact he could bring to the Cavaliers makes him a dream wing trade target.