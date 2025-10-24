Renowned doctor stunned Lonzo Ball is even playing for the Cavaliers

Lonzo Ball's journey to being a potential difference-maker for a championship-caliber team was not an easy one. Any time the Cleveland Cavaliers guard makes an impact during the 2025-26 NBA season, it will be a testament to the incredible work Ball put in rehabbing.

It is important to remember the former top-five pick in the 2017 NBA Draft missed over two full seasons due to a knee injury that featured setbacks and frustration. Brian Sutterer, a Sports Medicine Doctor, could not help but share his admiration for what was accomplished by Ball.



Sutterer posted on Twitter/X, "I’m so impressed with Lonzo Ball. That was some serious work he had done on his knee and to come back at this level is a hat tip to to his heart, work ethic, and the entire medical staff."

A lot can be said of Ball's career up to this point. However, one aspect that should not be denied is the determination and relentlessness showcased by the Cavaliers guard in continuing to extend it. Many other players would have given up by now, and been more than justified in doing so. Lonzo has not.

Lonzo Ball’s comeback defies medical expectation after years of setbacks

Ball's regular season debut for the Cavaliers was a touch uneven. There were moment of promise with his playmaking and overall activity shining. That was matched with a tough shooting night.

Ball finished the season opener against the New York Knicks with three points, four rebounds, six assists, and four turnovers, shooting 1-of-7 from the field and beyond the arc. The Cavaliers lost the matchup by a disappointing 119-111 score to the Knicks.

In all fairness to the new point guard in Cleveland, there should be some patience in allowing him to get truly comfortable. It took Ball until the last game of the preseason to look like he was getting up to speed there. It will probably take some time in the regular season as well before the former second overall pick emerges as the proper guiding hand for the second unit that most expect him to be.

Ball only played 35 games for the Chicago Bulls last year after finally returning from the knee injury that cost him a large chunk of his career. There is still undoubtedly rust to shake off.

The Cavaliers have already expressed their willingness and determination to creating the ideal circumstances for Ball to thrive in Cleveland. The two-way guard should only look better as the season marches on.