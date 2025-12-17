Raptors could make a move that buries the Cavaliers for good this season

The Toronto Raptors are typically a tight-lipped organization, making it difficult to truly weigh the stock of trade rumors involving their franchise. However, that was the Masai Ujiri era of Raptors basketball. This is now an organization under the leadership of Bobby Webster.

Does that mean the information being shared about the Raptors is suddenly more reliable? Well, the Cleveland Cavaliers better hope not. Jake Fischer floated a rumor about Toronto that would drop any Cleveland resident to their knees in an instant.

The Raptors, who are above the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings, are not only interested in Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis. They could have real interest in pursuing the top potential prize of this year's trade season.

Fischer wrote, "I'll add that I think it's a wise forecast to project the Raptors to come calling on [Giannis] Antetokounmpo, too, if the Bucks eventually do reach the point over the next six weeks that it's time to answer those Giannis calls."

Raptors adding Giannis would leave Cavaliers no room for East supremacy

The Raptors being connected to Antetokounmpo is nothing new. Those links have existed ever since it was revealed that their former team president, Ujiri, had interest in trading for a spot where he could select Giannis in the 2013 NBA Draft.

That opportunity was denied. However, the Raptors have consistently lurked as a destination for Antetokounmpo whenever his name pops up in the rumor mill. That much has happened often in recent weeks with the Milwaukee Bucks stumbling through this season worse than the Cavaliers are.

At 11-16, losing 7 of their last 10 games, the Bucks have been brutal in 2025-26. Fischer noted that Giannis has 'not formally asked for a trade.' In lieu of that, Milwaukee is searching for moves that would convince their superstar to stay.

Things change quickly in the NBA.

If Giannis is available before February, and the Raptors add him while keeping a strong core in place to support their new superstar, the Cavaliers would be in serious trouble. Amid struggles with injuries and mental focus, Cleveland has underperformed immensely to start the season.

The Cavs already lost all three meetings against the Raptors this season. Having to also fend off Antetokounmpo in a potential playoff matchup against Toronto would be brutal.

This can all be linked to the bigger picture of the Eastern Conference contenders around them having way more room to upgrade their rosters than the second-aproned Cavaliers. This specific union, though, is one Cleveland would hope not to see.