Key takeaways from Kenny Atkinson's public Cleveland Cavaliers debut
The Cleveland Cavaliers have remained entirely quiet at the onset of free agency, but they have already made a significant change for their future.
With the dismissal of long-time head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavs have introduced their next coach Kenny Atkinson, signing him to a five-year contract. After a lengthy interview process, Cleveland selected the early frontrunner, Atkinson, praising his player development with the Brooklyn Nets and learning experiences under Los Angeles Clippers' Ty Lue and Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr. As the Warriors' lead assistant coach, Atkinson played a heavy role in bringing the 2022 championship to San Francisco and earned deep respect across the organization.
Numerous Golden State veterans reportedly reached out to Cavaliers personnel to express support and admiration for Atkinson. Entering the Cavs locker room, Atkinson will already have an established level of respect and relationships with numerous players on the team. Not only has Atkinson coached both Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert in the past with the Nets, but he also said he has a personal relationship with Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus already during his time playing against them.
Atkinson opened his Cavaliers tenure with an introductory press conference alongside president of basketball operations Koby Altman. Atkinson presented a smart, personable demeanor and demonstrated exactly why the Cavs chose him. He knows his role and has a vision for the Cavaliers, sharing elements of his plans with the media.
Cavaliers give another positive Donovan Mitchell update
Throughout the conference, Donovan Mitchell's name appeared time after time. As the superstar player in Cleveland with a looming contract negotiation yet to be resolved, Atkinson's role in keeping Mitchell in town was undoubtedly to be asked.
While the Cavs could not provide specifics, they noted that Mitchell has been "pro-Cleveland" while he works at the inaugural Spida Elite Camp with Adidas in Los Angeles, California. Altman stated Mitchell has been "super involved and super collaborative" throughout the offseason, as well.
During Cleveland's coaching search, Mitchell's favorability toward the new leading strategist was a clear priority, especially with reports that the star's relationship with Bickerstaff played a role in the change. Though Mitchell never explicitly called for Bickerstaff's job, the Cavaliers monitored their dynamics closely and determined a shift in perspective was needed.
With another positive update on the ongoing extension saga, the hiring of Atkinson is likely a plus to Mitchell's perception of the organization's future.
During the full conference, two other key factors stood out that show why Atkinson can elevate the Cavaliers to the next level as a dynamic and strategic mind.