Top wing sharpshooter remaining in free agency ideal for Cleveland Cavaliers
One thing remains abundantly clear for the Cleveland Cavaliers: there can never be too many sharpshooters on the roster.
After adding Max Strus and Georges Niang last offseason to bolster Cleveland's perimeter presence, the Cavs still fell short in that department once the postseason came around. With a bottom-five three-point percentage throughout the playoffs, the Cavaliers cannot enter next season without addressing this continued need. While internal development from Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley can remedy this flaw to an extent, this strategy has yet to yield the results necessary to make the deep playoff run expected from this core.
As free agency quiets down, remaining veteran options have begun negotiating their next landing spot. Though the Cavs missed out on the premier free-agent targets, there is still a handful of talented players available who were overlooked at the onset.
Recent reports have added another veteran wing searching to join a contender. 33-year-old sharpshooter Reggie Bullock, Jr.. Most recently with the Houston Rockets, Bullock has begun meeting with front offices.
While the Cavaliers have yet to join the list of confirmed interested suitors, but Cleveland would be prudent to express interest within coming days.
The Cavaliers need another wing shooter
Cleveland's aforementioned playoff shooting woes are enough reason to target the veteran wing. Over 11 seasons, Bullock has posted a 38.5 three-point percentage on 4.1 attempts per game. His most recent stop in Houston, though, only gave Bullock 9.5 minutes per night, dropping his volume to 1.5 deep attempts on average.
With Bullock likely not returning to the Rockets, the Cavs are an ideal landing spot to implement his talents into the rotation. Beyond his shooting, the 6-foot-7 wing provides greater size and experience to the Cavaliers. While not a lockdown defender, Bullock can hold his own on the perimeter and play within a system.
Bullock is undeniably a flawed option, but the Cavaliers do not have the assets to find an ideal fit. With Cleveland's reluctance to move on from any rotational player this offseason, the front office is limited to buy-low candidates to fill out the roster. Though Bullock is an aging wing with imperfect defense, his continued shooting success and size would be worth signing on a short team-friendly deal.
Bullock is likely past the point in his career to chase a hefty sum or lengthy contract, making him a solid low-risk veteran free agent. If his shooting prowess continues and he can maintain a presence on defense, the Cavs could find a reliable veteran player at the end of the bench. If Bullock regresses this season, then Cleveland can fall back on the current young core and supporting cast.
The offseason has been successful for the Cleveland Cavaliers' primary goals. With a new coach in place and a Donovan Mitchell extension finished, the Cavs can enter next season with hope. But, Cleveland has undeniably fallen short in free agency and trades, hurting the confidence the Cavs can contend for the Finals. The roster is talented yet incomplete, but the front office has shown years-long hesitation to make decisive action to take the next step forward.