4 overlooked free agents Cleveland Cavaliers can still sign this offseason
Despite missing out on various top free agent targets, the Cleveland Cavaliers can still exit this offseason with improved depth and veteran leadership.
Last summer, the Cavaliers exhausted their remaining assets to improve the depth and floor spacing. Opening free agency, Cleveland acquired Max Strus in a multi-team sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. Sharpshooting wing Strus joined the Cavs on a four-year, $63 million contract after a run to the NBA Finals with Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Following the Strus signing, Cleveland added veteran forward Georges Niang on a three-year, $25.5 million contract with a descending value per year.
Neither player was an obvious perfect solution for the Cavaliers, but both Strus and Niang provided valuable production off a shallow Cavs bench. This summer, while Cleveland still has various areas of need, their assets are highly limited which has led to a silent offseason in the free agent market. As conference rivals spend big to bolster or reshape their core, the Cavs focused on building a brand new, respected coaching staff with Kenny Atkinson at the helm.
A new perspective on the bench was the largest need this summer, and Atkinson's incoming staff fulfills the team's needs to provide hope for the core to unlock their potential.
The Cavaliers offseason is not done yet
Still, the Cavaliers' rotation lacks enough consistency to contend in the playoffs this year. Although the regular season included palpable growth from Isaac Okoro and surprise contributions from Sam Merrill, Cleveland's postseason performance lacked the intensity necessary to contend for anything real. The Cavs were one of the worst playoff shooting teams, eventually being forced to rely on a buyout signing in Marcus Morris, Sr. to fill the forward rotation.
Cleveland's future with Okoro is still up in the air this summer, but with or without Ice, the Cavs cannot enter next season without any upgrades on the wing and frontcourt.
In the frontcourt, there are few free agents still worth serious consideration, but the Cavaliers must explore the overlooked players awaiting their next contract. Across the board, plenty of veteran players are still available, but Cleveland cannot allow their current indecision and patience to distract them long enough to miss out on everyone. A trade might not come to the Cavs this summer, but filling out the roster must be a priority regardless.
These four remaining free agents could give the Cavaliers a substantial boost on a cost-controlled deal that keeps Cleveland underneath the first tax apron.