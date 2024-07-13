Top 3 takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers first 2024 Summer League matchup
By Alex Sabri
Jaylon Tyson Shows Flashes of Scoring Potential
Even with a shaky start, Tyson flashed his scoring potential after ending the game with 15 points and a 50% mark from the floor.
Tyson bobbed, weaved, drove and cut across the halfcourt on his way to becoming a bright spot on offense in the Cavs loss. His scoring potential was put on full display in the second and fourth quarters when his acrobatic finishes at the basket paved the way for six total made shots on ten tries. He added one 3-pointer in the fourth, showing off his potential from long range after hitting 36 percent of his 3-pointers at Cal and 40.2 percent at Texas Tech.
The first-round selection can elevate the Cavs with his scoring on their main roster or with the Charge should he continue to prove himself on the court during the Summer League. Even with a revamped bench, the Cavs could still use some extra scoring from its reserve unit after finishing 23rd in the NBA with a bench offensive rating of 52.9 during the regular season and seventh among postseason squads with a rating of 44.3.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Bucks on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.