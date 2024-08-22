Suns waive ideal 3-and-D wing for Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA free agency report
In a shocking move, the Phoenix Suns waived two young big wings who could be ideal additions if the Cleveland Cavaliers make a move quickly.
After a short first-round playoff appearance in year one of the Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal big three in Phoenix, the Suns have spent the offseason dodging the new Collective Bargaining Agreement's most restrictive rules. Above the second apron, Phoenix cannot offer anything beyond the veteran minimum salary to new players and cannot take back any extra salary or aggragate players in a trade.
Still, the allure of playing alongside superstar talent has given the Suns chances to add talented veteran players to the roster, including high-caliber playmaking point guard Tyus Jones. Royce O'Neale returned on a multi-year deal, as well, giving Phoenix a lethal perimeter shooter.
In what is likely a precursor move to another decision, the Suns have waived forwards Nassir Little and EJ Lidell, which will open up slim flexibility and an extra roster spot. At 23 and 24 years old respectively, Little and Lidell have plenty of years left in their careers and have shown promise as talented two-way wings.
Nassir Little makes perfect sense for the Cavs' offseason
With limited options left, the Cavaliers must take a chance on Little. Although the five-year veteran has yet to catch fire and fulfill his greatest potential, he has steadily improved and ended his tenure with the Portland Trailblazers with a 36.7 percent three-point shot before moving to the Suns.
Over his career, Little has averaged 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 33 percent from deep on 2.2 attempts per game. Roughly half of his attempts come from beyond the arc, and he is an established shooter willing to fill any role given.
Little is by no means a perfect player, ranking below average on both offensive and defensive LEBRON scores, per BBall-Index (subscription required). For the Cavs, though, Little provides another wing shooter capable of making his presence felt with the right opportunity. While he is another undersized wing at 6-foot-5, Little will likely be available for a minimum contract after clearing waivers. It is improbable that Little finds extra money or years on a deal this late into the offseason.
A trial season with Little is a worthwhile chance for a Cavs team in desperate need of some sort of improvement and growth this summer. After adding a new coaching staff and re-signing core players, Cleveland has failed every step of the way to upgrade their depth beyond drafting summer league standout Jaylon Tyson. Little is a raw prospect with signs of promise as a 3-and-D role player. If the Cavaliers find a deal for Isaac Okoro or Caris LeVert in the near future, then Little provides a low-usage replacement to fill the rotation.
As for Lidell, the 6-foot-7 forward only played one season in the league so far at 24 years old. He only averaged 2.9 minutes per game with the New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Suns for half an offseason. After signing Emoni Bates and JT Thor to two-way contracts, the Cavs do not have a spot for Lidell unless they move on from their suspected deal with Luke Travers.
As the offseason winds down, the Cleveland Cavaliers must make a move. The inactivity and silence has been warranted, given their financial issues and the ongoing drama with Okoro. But, the front office has a job to accomplish, and that is to build a competent supporting cast around Donovan Mitchell and company. Thus far, they have failed at that task. Little is not a groundbreaking signing, but he could give the Cavs an extra spark off the bench when needed.