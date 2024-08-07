Cleveland Cavaliers fan favorite prospect gives cryptic update on future
The Cleveland Cavaliers committed to their core this summer and are now adding complementary players to fill out the roster.
Thus far, the Cavaliers' only addition has been standout Summer League rookie Jaylon Tyson. The front office has navigated a growingly complex negotiation process with Isaac Okoro's restricted free agency. Cleveland extended an $11.8 million qualifying offer to Okoro, but the two sides have not agreed on a long-term deal or sign-and-trade to this point.
The Cavaliers' summer is not over yet, and the team still has numerous roster spots available for the taking. Only 13 players are under a full contract, and Cleveland has not signed any two-way deals. Entering the final stretch of the offseason, the Cavs will likely add a few names to the roster, and the next name to dawn the wine and gold may have been subtly announced.
Cryptic post suggests next Cavaliers addition
One of Cleveland's most notable storylines of the Summer League was the players who could earn a full-time roster spot with a good showing. Australian-born forward Luke Travers earned fan favorite status during the Cavs' 2023 Summer League championship run for his athletic performance and jaw-dropping playmaking skills for a big wing.
The 22-year-old forward has played professionally in the NBL since 2019 while competing with the Cavaliers over the summers. During his most recent season with Melbourne United, Travers played alongside beloved Cavs champion Matthew Dellavedova. He averaged a career-high 12 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
As Summer League approached, Travers expressed an intention to showcase a skillset ready for the NBA to become a valuable role player. He said he does not want to be a draft-and-stash prospect who never makes the league.
"I’m just trying to show that I can do that. Whether it’s Summer League, whether it’s in the NBA, it kind of doesn’t matter. I’m gonna go out there and do the little things, rebound, push the pace, make the extra pass, all that kind of thing."- Luke Travers
In a surprise update with Melbourne United, Travers' NBA dreams may come true soon. In a recent post on Twitter (X), Melbourne announced that they had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with Travers and open opportunities for him to explore an entrance to the Association.
Through the 2024 Summer League, Travers averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 23.8 minutes. Though he noted a desire to improve his three-point efficiency, he did not convert on any of his seven attempts in four games played. Still, Travers' high-octane transition offense and explosive athleticism earned praise for the Australian prospect.
The Cavaliers still hold Travers' draft rights from the 2022 NBA Draft, making them the first candidate to sign Travers either to a full contract or two-way deal with the Cleveland Charge. The Cavs would have to renounce their rights to Travers before he can join another roster. The cryptic announcement suggests Travers is already nearing a deal to join the NBA, potentially hinting toward the next piece of Cavaliers news.
Though Luke Travers' floor spacing is still seriously unpolished, his unique passing and overall skillset could lend itself to the Cleveland Cavaliers' lacking wing rotation after some time to develop in the G League.