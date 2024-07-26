Should Cavaliers draftee Jaylon Tyson have a role in the starting rotation?
By Cade Cracas
The Cleveland Cavaliers have wrapped up their 2024 Summer League stint. The team slightly underperformed in comparison to their 2023 Las Vegas Summer League title, but recent draft pick Jaylon Tyson certainly turned heads.
Tyson capped off five games of action with averages of 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game. On the shooting end, he knocked down 58 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc to lead the scoring charge for the Cavaliers.
“I’m going to work my tail off to be able to accomplish that goal because when I have goals, I’m not just setting ‘em just to try to find a goal. I’m actually trying to hit these goals," said Tyson to the media following being drafted by the Cavaliers.
Often times for youngsters, most notably recent draftees, when put under a prominent spotlight their play can stagger. However, the best game of his short career came against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are headlined by Bronny James.
In that outing, Tyson recorded a team-high 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, falling just two assists short of a triple-double performance.
While a stat line like that certainly stands out in a number of different ways, the most notable was his shooting abilities. No matter where Tyson was or the situation, he found a way to score. He showcased incredible poise with the ball in hand, in off-ball situations and while in transition from defense to offense.
So does Tyson have a legitimate shot on playing real minutes next season?
Coming out of college, he had gained the reputation of being a reputable and consistent scorer. The only question from critics and draft scouts was whether or not that level of play would be able to be maintained at the next level. Fortunately, he put any doubts to rest.
Currently, the Cavaliers have the likes of Caris Levert and Isaac Okoro ahead of him in the rotation, but with the recent rumor of Levert being replaceable, Tyson could have a shot at garnering some real minutes this coming season.
With the recent signing of new head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cavaliers will have the most opportunity for shakeup throughout the lineup. For a new guy like Tyson, this is a dream scenario. He may be able to overtake minutes from someone like Levert, whose claim to fame comes in his shooting abilities. If Tyson can match Levert's level of scoring, while also being a nuisance on the glass and elite with his playmaking, he will stand out greatly.
In today's modern NBA game, athletes need to be able to do it all. Tyson has shown that he can fulfill whatever is asked of him.
The Cavaliers should look to bring him in regularly as a rotation piece throughout this upcoming season, especially if they don't make any out-of-the-blue signings or acquisitions. His style of play, combined with the elite talent of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, may give him the "bruiser" role on the court. Well, he seems to have no trouble having that needed "killer" mentality every day.
“Basketball’s taken me through a journey. I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve been through the struggle," Tyson said after being drafted by Cleveland. "I’ve been at the bottom, the lowest of lows. I’ve had to work for everything I’ve ever gotten — everything. I’m not a generational talent, quote-unquote, right?
"But the one thing I have that nobody else has is [this level of the] love for the game and the will to win.”
While Tyson will likely not enter the season as a starter with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his innate willingness and energy could help him rise in the rotation quickly with a chance to become a starter in the case of an injury or major burst in production.