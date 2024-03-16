3 ways Marcus Morris immediately makes the Cleveland Cavaliers better
After a loud offseason but silent trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly nearing their first in-season roster change by signing Marcus Morris, Sr. from the buyout market.
Morris, most recently a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, entered the free agent pool on February 29 in his thirteenth season in the NBA. Having been waived prior to the March 1 deadline, Morris will be available for postseason play with the Cavaliers if the two sides officially agree on a deal. The veteran forward will reportedly sign with Cleveland for the rest of this season, according to a new name in the news-breaking game, the Pat Bev Pod.
The Cavaliers prioritized veteran forwards and floor spacing with Georges Niang and Max Strus this offseason after a subpar shooting season the year prior. Throughout the season, the Cavs have found tremendous help from both players as leaders on and off the court, too. The move for Marcus Morris fits into this mold in a unique way. While the Cavs' rotation is already fairly set already, Morris can help sustain the team in the wake of injuries and be another option off the bench in the postseason for certain matchups.
At 34 years old, Morris is not the high-octane athlete Strus has become, and he is not the 40-percent shooter Niang is. Still, Morris will be a valuable presence for the Cavaliers coming playoff run, even if he rarely sees on-court action. In his time with Philly this year, Morris shot 40 percent on 2.4 three-point attempts per game, averaging 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 37 games played. His career reputation as a high-end shooter and trash talker is apparent in his value to the Cavs, but he can bring more to the table that the Cavaliers might desperately need in the coming months.
Marcus Morris adds to Cleveland's playoff experience
Last postseason was the first experience past the regular season for many Cavaliers. The experienced New York Knicks were easily able to take advantage of their inexperience, both players and coaching staff. Morris has been there and done, including two trips to the conference finals. Alongside Tristan Thompson, Strus and Niang, the Cavs will have a solid core of veteran leaders who can mentally prepare the younger stars to navigate the playoffs.
Morris has played in a total 67 playoff games, starting in 45 of them. In three trips with the LA Clippers, Morris helped the franchise reach their first ever Western Conference Finals, averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 37.5 percent from deep in 19 games and 18 starts. As much as the value of playoff experience has been repeated this season, the Cavaliers will never be able to overvalue the impact that a vocal veteran leader brings to a young organization with high hopes.
With a playoff series under their belt and leadership in the locker room, coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the Cavs are entering this next run with much more confidence. Morris adds another layer of security in the locker room.