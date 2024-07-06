Rumors: Diving into the latest Cleveland Cavaliers wing trade targets
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dorian Finney-Smith is 31 years old and stands at 6 foot 7 inches. He could be the lockdown wing defender that Cleveland needs. The Cavaliers have strong perimeter defenders in Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, and even Donovan Mitchell when locked in, but they are all on the shorter side. They don't have a great option right now to guard the bigger wings in the league. Evan Mobley was assigned to Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum at times in the playoffs, but it would be great for the Cavaliers to have a true forward who can be assigned to guard those players.
Dorian Finney-Smith has always been known for his length and defensive abilities. With a 6-foot-11 wingspan and great instincts, he is one of the premier wing defenders in the league. On top of his defense, DFS can also hit the three-point shot with relative efficiency, shooting 35 percent for his career.
Last season DFS averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 28 minutes per game. Those numbers are consistent with his career averages of 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, so Finney-Smith still looks to be in the prime of his career. A 3-and-D player of Dorian's size would be a great addition to Cleveland. It is unclear whether he would take Max Strus' starting position or would come off the bench. Either way, DFS is on the Cavs' radar and a deal could be coming soon.
Although Marks did not confirm a deal is impending, his cadence and not-so-subtle comments suggest Okoro's tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers could soon end in favor of adding one of Brooklyn's premier forwards.