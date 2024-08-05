Rumors: Cavaliers big man trade speculation continues after contract extension
Trade eligible or not, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen is the subject of continued trade rumors following a maximum contract extension to stay in the Land.
The Cavaliers offseason has gone in a drastically different direction than expected. After a second-round exit to the Boston Celtics, Cleveland's core four was in jeopardy of being separated according to a tell-all article from The Athletic. Almost immediately, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman denied the rumors, verbally committing to the young core.
Altman's words were quickly acted upon. Days after hiring and introducing head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cavs agreed to a three-year, maximum extension with Donovan Mitchell, solidifying a future with the franchise cornerstone player. Following Mitchell's extension, the Cavaliers negotiated an eventual rookie max deal with Evan Mobley. Both players were expected to receive a max this offseason. Mobley became the fourth player of his draft class to sign to a max deal.
Surprisingly, the Cavaliers were not done handing out max extensions. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland's one-time All-Star big man and defensive anchor, signed a three-year, $91 million max extension. In the team's official statement, Altman called Allen the "anchor of our core group", citing his impact on bringing the Cavs back to the playoffs.
Regardless of Allen's prominence in Cleveland basketball and the team's commitment to his future, the earlier trade rumors have not ended for the star center. According to Marc Stein via The Stein Line, Allen will be trade eligible again on Feb. 2, 2025 - four days before the next trade deadline.
"Rest assured that the Cavaliers' proverbial phone will continue to ring with Allen interest, as it has for years"- Marc Stein
Since Evan Mobley's rookie season, rival teams have expected the Cavaliers to split the pair and move on from Allen. Mobley's rocky three-point shooting has limited the frontcourt's offensive effectiveness. But, the Cavs have yet to show any interest in changing paths.
The New Orleans Pelicans have been confirmed potential suitors for Allen over the past few years, but nothing has manifested. The Cavaliers have stayed resolute in their commitment to the core, regardless of trade rumors and speculation. Stein's suggestion did not say that Allen will be on the trade block, but Cleveland will undoubtedly be fielding - and likely denying - calls about the 'Fro this February.
The future of Allen and Mobley
Retaining or trading Allen has been a topic subject to much discussion and debate in the past two seasons. Allen has shined alongside Mitchell, but most of his best moments are without Evan Mobley. Similarly, Mobley's greatest games are absent Allen. Together, they are a defensive stalwart but offensive question mark - at worst, an offensive liability.
It is important to note that Stein's words do not confirm a split. It only confirms that Allen holds value and is a wildly talented player. Despite Cleveland's limited playoff success, Allen is a highly-coveted asset across the NBA. At 26 years old, Allen still has room to grow and develop his overall game. Should the Cavaliers trade Allen, they will unquestionably receive a sizeable haul in return. When (and if) they trade him is likely inconsequential, though, given his age. Whether it is the next trade deadline or four years in the future, teams will want Allen on their roster.
In Cleveland's past isolation offense, Mobley and Allen were rarely valued beyond one-dimensional talents. Under Atkinson, however, both big men stand to see increased usage. Atkinson has noted the value Mobley brings beyond increasing his three-point shooting, and that realization of Mobley could hold the keys not only to his future in Cleveland, but also Allen's future and the team as a whole.
Other teams, most notably the Minnesota Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, have taken after the Cavaliers by introducing a two-big frontcourt in response to the rise of versatile star bigs such as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. Defensively, the Cavs have the talent, intelligence and chemistry to stand in this crowd. If Atkinson can tap into his days of coaching Draymond Green and Kevon Looney on a championship roster, then Cleveland's offense can look starkly different and set up for a bright future beyond this season.
For now, Jarrett Allen's trade rumors are on a hiatus. While teams are interested, there is no path to acquire him other than patience. The Cleveland Cavaliers have navigated this offseason to regain control after all seemed to be thrust into chaos. If Allen is traded, Cleveland will have more control over the process than they would have had this offseason.