3 biggest 'X-Factors' for the Cleveland Cavaliers winning next season
Next season will be a prove-it year for the Cleveland Cavaliers, no matter what. The Cavs are entering the third season with this group, and they are fully committed to running back the same starting lineup and bench.
All four of Cleveland's core players have signed a maximum extension since 2022, most recently big man Jarrett Allen. For all of the Cavs' long-term commitment and faith in this group, they have only earned one postseason series win to show for it. Granted, each season has shown sizeable improvement and growth as a team, and the relative age across the board is still young.
Still, youth and inexperience cannot be an excuse for next season. The Cavaliers have repeatedly claimed the core is full of four All-Star players and have put financial commitment into that belief. Making the playoffs must be a given for this team, and winning a series must be the standard. Each player of Cleveland's core has showcased immense talent, but inconsistent displays and injury woes have halted the expected growth thus far. With a new head coach in place and a multi-year extension with the franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell, the 2024-25 season holds more weight than any other season since 2018.
What would be a successful season for the Cavaliers next year?
Since 2022, the Cavaliers have steadily improved one step at a time year-to-year. After losing in the Play-In Tournament, Cleveland pulled off a blockbuster trade to add Donovan Mitchell who has led the team to two consecutive playoff appearances with homecourt advantage. The first run ended unceremoniously short, losing in five games to the New York Knicks. This year, though, the Cavaliers battled through a seven-game series against the Orlando Magic to reach the second round.
While next season cannot mimic the last two, it is not a championship-or-bust year. The Cavs' core is incredibly young with the prime player of the future, Evan Mobley, still only 23 years old. At 28 years old, Mitchell is now entering his prime but has years ahead of him to be a top player on a true contender. But, even if the Cavaliers do not reach the Eastern Conference Finals, they must look dominant in their path to the second round.
Though the end result was a series win, the Cavs were a shell of their expectations against the Magic. Entering the series, Cleveland boasted that last year's experience gave an upper hand, and they would be prepared for the physicality. Still, the younger Orlando squad was able to out-muscle the Cavs on the boards at times, and Cleveland scraped by in game seven after falling by nearly 20 points at halftime.
The Cavaliers bench was undeniably subpar in the playoffs, and the lack of true depth cost the Cavs more than expected. Cleveland is still not a true contender, but they must show greater cohesion and confidence in the postseason. Otherwise, it will be hard to continue with this core.
These three ultimate X-Factors could be the deciding factor between a disappointing end and a successful run in Cleveland.