Report: Cleveland Cavaliers sign homegrown star to five-year max extension
The offseason began with constant rumors that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be forced to break up their core four, but every move this summer has invested further into the young stars.
After hiring a new coaching staff led by Kenny Atkinson, the Cavs reached a contract extension with superstar Donovan Mitchell. For weeks, the offseason quieted down as Cleveland explored sign-and-trade options with Isaac Okoro. With nothing coming to fruition, the Cavaliers' summer plans seemed less hopeful. But, the next order of business became signing growing star Evan Mobley to a rookie extension.
According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs and Mobley have agreed to a five-year, $224 million max extension with the potential to reach up to $269 with bonuses. Mobley becomes the third Cavalier to earn a maximum extension in the past three seasons, joining Darius Garland as the second one to receive a rookie extension.
Last season, Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists alongside 1.4 blocks and a career-high 37.3 percent from the arc. While Mobley's injuries last season and underwhelming offensive growth have led to questions about his ultimate ceiling, his most recent postseason appearances showcased the potential the former third-overall pick holds.
How Mobley's deal with Cavaliers compares to his draft class rivals
Mobley is one of the premier prospects from the 2021 NBA Draft class. After losing in a historically close race for Rookie of the Year against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, Mobley earned All-Defensive First Team honors in his sophomore year and placed third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
With his new deal, Mobley becomes the fourth player in his draft class to earn a maximum extension. The aforementioned Barnes received an identical deal, as did Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and the first overall pick from 2021, Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham. Thus far, Mobley and Barnes are the only two to receive regular season awards. Last year, Barnes was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career as an injury replacement.
Though Mobley has not vaulted into an offensive star yet, his development will be a key focal point next season under Atkinson. His playmaking and improved scoring hint at an all-new Evan Mobley, and this extension reflects the Cavaliers' beliefs he can fulfill that hope.
Even with lacking offensive production, Mobley's defensive prowess gave the Cavs enough reason to offer a maximum contract. While it took time to complete, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported that it was not far from complete weeks prior in a radio interview with ESPN Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a clear belief and trust in what Mobley has shown. With a new offensive scheme in place, the Cavs are likely hoping that his extension is proven worth it fairly soon.