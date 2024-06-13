Ohio native coach advances to in-person interviews for Cavaliers coaching job
Initially, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly scheduled in-person interviews with James Borrego and Kenny Atkinson earlier this week.
According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, former Charlotte Hornets head coach Borrego had been "gaining momentum" in the search, also emerging as a finalist for the Los Angeles Lakers' lead position. Borrego was the first finalist to meet with the organization for an in-person interview, but Atkinson was also reported to have advanced to the in-person stage.
Both Borrego and Atkinson have prior experience as a head coach. Atkinson led the Brooklyn Nets from for four seasons, reaching the playoffs in 2019. In his time with the Nets, Atkinson mentored two current Cavaliers - Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. Before Cleveland's coaching search officially began, Atkinson and Borrego were named as likely candidates for the job.
Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman stated the franchise would take their time with the search rather than rushing into hiring the new coach. With two small ball-dominant guards leading their starting backcourt, Cleveland has prioritized offensive-minded coaches, hoping to find a solution to their stagnant offensive schemes over the past few seasons.
Alongside Borrego and Atkinson, the Cavs received permission to interview a myriad of assistant coaches without head coaching experience. With the next stage of interviews approaching, one first-time head coach has joined the list of in-person interview candidates, Micah Nori of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Micah Nori advances in Cavaliers coaching search
Last week, the Cavaliers received permission from the Timberwolves to hold a preliminary interview with assistant coach Micah Nori.
Ohio-born Nori gained prominence among NBA coaches during the 2024 Playoffs, taking over for head coach Chris Finch after he suffered a knee injury from a collision with Mike Conley in the first round of the postseason. Finch could not stand and pace on the sidelines, leaving lead assistant Nori to fill in as the in-game manager.
Not only did Nori lead the Timberwolves during the second round of the playoffs, he led them to a series victory. Chris Finch still spent his time calling out plays and leading from the sideline, but it was Nori's split decisions and rotations that gave the Wolves life despite Finch's untimely absence.
Though Nori lacks extensive head coaching experience, his effort and leadership during the playoffs have put the Ohio native in the spotlight as a potential future head coach. Nori's notoriety and love across the Association did not begin this year, though. His personality and fun demeanor during in-game interviews made Nori a beloved member of the Minnesota coaching staff, dubbing him the "Ted Lasso" of the NBA.
With a new coaching staff on the horizon, the Cavaliers need more than just a tactician. The young team still needs to establish a winning culture, and Nori can aboslutely provide that. He has been praised for his ability to relate to his players and create a close-knit atmosphere in the locker room.
Humor is not Nori's only positive trait. His leadership extends to the court, being called a "genius" by Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. Nori has the tactical mind, postseason experience and personability to lead the Cavaliers to greater success. Additionally, his time with the Wolves could give the Cavs the perfect answer to their mismatched core.
Can Nori solve the Cavs' offense?
The ultimate question any candidate must provide an answer for is the Cavaliers' offense. Under Bickerstaff, the Cavs' offensive rating fluctuated every season, often ending in the middle of all 30 franchises. With a do-it-all offensive star like Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland cannot grow complacent with a middling offense.
One major question surrounding Cleveland's offense has been their frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. In Minnesota, Nori has helped mold an offense around Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert with a star guard in the backcourt. Although the first year with KAT and Gobert was underwhelming, something clicked this year, and Nori managed to maintain that dynamism in the playoffs when he took over.
Neither of the Cavaliers' bigs has provided volume three-point scoring, but their defensive dominance has kept the Cavs invested in their potential. Toward the end of last regular season, Mobley began to extend his offensive game to the perimeter, ending the year shooting 37.5 percent from deep on low volume. If Nori can uplift Mobley on the offensive side of the ball to be more than a looming threat in the dunker spot to bail out Mitchell and Darius Garland on a drive, then the Cavaliers could instantly become a fierce contender in the Eastern Conference.
While Nori did not devise every detail of the offense himself, he showcased his versatility and strategic mind since joining the Wolves as Finch's right-hand man. If there is any single candidate who can unlock Cleveland's core four, it is Micah Nori. His time under Finch, his in-game adjustments from the sideline during the postseason and his cultural leadership make him worth taking a chance on another first-time head coach.