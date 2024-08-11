NBA Power Rankings suggest a failed offseason for Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a much quieter offseason than anticipated after The Athletic suggested massive turnover could be on the horizon at the start of the summer.
To date, Cleveland's 20th overall pick Jaylon Tyson is the only new face in the wine and gold. The Cavs still have three open roster spots and three two-way deals to fill this summer, but financial restrictions and other priorities have halted this movement. Cleveland extended Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to maximum deals, but the lingering decision with Isaac Okoro's restricted free agency and the Cavs' lacking depth have made for a questionable offseason at times.
Around the Cavaliers, conference rivals have raced to catch the reigning champion Boston Celtics. The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Paul George, and the New York Knicks snagged Mikal Bridges. While the Cavs are not far behind their competitors, the front office's hesitant approach this summer has not been favored by all.
With the offseason quieting down, various publications have began speculating on the best NBA teams. NBA.com released two power rankings, breaking down their predicted placements for each conference. Although the Cavaliers finished last season fourth in the East, this year's offseason suggests a potential drop off.
Cleveland Cavaliers fall in early power rankings
John Schuhmann took an in-depth look at each team after free agency for NBA.com, ranking them based on their expected strength in the Eastern Conference. Unsurprisingly, the reigning champs stayed at number one. Following Boston, the New York Knicks stole the number two spot. The Sixers rounded out the top three.
Surprisingly, the Indiana Pacers soared to the fourth spot over the Cavaliers. Schuhmann noted the Pacers' offensive efficiency in passing and the talent of the team's leading player Tyrese Haliburton. This ranking, though, was a decline for Indiana. One week prior, the Pacers were ranked second in the East. The Pacers did not make any key additions or subtractions this offseason either, but they have still been ranked among the top of the conference after reaching the conference finals this year.
The Cavaliers appeared two spots below their division rivals, sitting sixth overall. Just ahead of them were the Milwaukee Bucks. Pointing out Cleveland's postseason woes the past two years from three-point range, Schuhmann showcased the inconsistent production the Cavs have struggled to overcome in recent years. Cleveland's offensive efficiency severely dips in the postseason, and only changing coaches has not seemed to impress analysts.
Falling out of the top four would be a failed regular season for the Cavaliers after securing homecourt advantage in the playoffs the last two seasons. The Cavs have not entered the playoffs on the road in the first round since the 1998 playoffs. With long-term commitment from Mitchell, taking a step back this season is a painful possibility for a team seemingly content to run back the same roster under new management.
The big question for the Cavaliers in the article was Evan Mobley's progression. Mobley signed a max deal this summer, and his offensive growth will be the deciding factor in the team's overall ceiling. Schuhmann said that increasing Mobley's three-point impact and his self-creation would be a major improvement for Cleveland's chances in the East.
Although the ranking could be seen as a slight at the Cavs, it may be true. Despite a wealth of young talent, Cleveland's best moments have rarely seen the core four together. Playoff disparities and failures have defined this modern era, and the front office has made minimal changes to address these flaws. The ultimate factor in growing the team may come down to Mobley's aggression and improved role on offense.
If the Cavaliers cannot improve their offense with a new coaching staff and unlock Mobley, the lack of changes and full investment into the core could be a massive failure. While the idea of the Cavs' best four players is exciting and hopeful, the end result has been frustratingly bad offense in the playoffs and embarrassing losses. Last year's injuries and horrid post-All-Star play have earned the Cavaliers this diminished ranking. There is a lot to prove this season.
This year undoubtedly is a prove-it season for the Cavs. Though not viewed as true contenders, another short postseason run or dismal end-of-season campaign could spell disaster for the aspiring team. The Cleveland Cavaliers will hopefully witness a reinvented offense under Kenny Atkinson, focused on team involvement and greater off-ball movement for the shooters. Atkinson's vision for Mobley has been inspiring, but it must be enacted first in order to have any effect. Until then, the Cavs' ranking in the conference will be a question mark.