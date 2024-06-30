NBA Free agency: Building a perfect offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Ismail Sy
2. Sign Jalen Smith
off-the-benchIf the Cavs are going to keep the Mobley-Allen frontcourt for this coming season, they need to bring in a big off the bench who can space the floor. Jalen Smith fits that bill as an intriguing young option.
This past season, Jalen Smith averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game on 59 percent shooting and 42 percent from three-point range. He did not play much for Indiana during the postseason, given their crowded frontcourt of Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson. The Cavs have a crowded frontcourt themselves, but Smith could find a more consistent role in Atkinson’s space and pace offense.
Smith has great strength in the post, and he can play both the four and five positions, allowing him to play next to either Mobley or Allen. He is also only 24 years old and fits the Cavs' timeline perfectly.
In addition to that, if the Cavs are going to prioritize the development of Mobley, having a floor spacing big that could potentially replace Allen if Cleveland ever decides to trade him would be beneficial. Smith likely wouldn’t cost that much too and the Cavs do have a $12.9 million dollar mid level exception they can use.
Cleveland has been searching for a versatile big that complements the roster and Smith fits that bill. With the team likely keeping the core intact, a move like this makes a lot of sense.