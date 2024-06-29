How the Cavaliers can steal ideal backup big from Division rival in free agency
As the NBA prepares for the opening of free agency on June 30, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have a perfect free agent target after a new report came from the Indiana Pacers.
With the Pacers' bevy of big men and frontcourt talent, 24-year-old center Jalen Smith unexpectedly will reportedly not exercise his $5.4 million player option, entering unrestricted free agency as one of the more enticing young bigs across the league. After one-and-a-half seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Smith joined the Pacers via trade but never carved out a consistent role on the team.
Last season, Smith averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game (20.7 pts, 11.6 rebs per 36 minutes). He contributed efficiently both inside the paint and outside the arc with a 59.2 field-goal percentage and 42.4 three-point percentage on 2.4 threes per game. While the former tenth overall pick has not developed into an All-Star, he has made the most of his opportunities in Indiana and could be due a reasonable pay raise in free agency.
As the Cavaliers approach the offseason, they will need to address their frontcourt rotation again after a failed experiment with Damian Jones and Tristan Thompson's age. While Cleveland could bring back both of their previous bench big men, the front office should prioritize finding a reliable long-term secondary center behind Jarrett Allen. Should Smith show interest, he could be the perfect solution for Cleveland's dilemma.
The Cavaliers should target Jalen Smith this summer
As the Cavs prepare to sign Donovan Mitchell to a lucrative max extension, they cannot afford to coast through the offseason with minimal changes. Whether they explore the trade market or attract free agents, they must show aggression and assertiveness in building around their franchise superstar. After two patient seasons since acquiring him, Cleveland cannot afford to make minimal changes and wish for the best. Smith provides an opportunity to sign a growing young stretch big who fits Cleveland's timeline and solves one of their biggest lingering problems.
Currently, the Cavaliers will have roughly $10 million available of the full $12.9 million non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception at their disposal to sign new free agents above the veteran minimum. Depending on other moves or trades, Cleveland could access the full MLE and expand their options. Either way, Jalen Smith could prove to be the perfect fit to fulfill the Cavs' frontcourt rotation.
Though the Cavaliers have Allen and Mobley splitting the majority of minutes at center, Smith's versatile playstyle and talent allows him to fluctuate between the four and five. Standing at 6-foot-9, Smith has the size to provide serviceable presence in the frontcourt as a stretch four or small-ball five, a mold of player who would immediately impact the Cavaliers next season.
The Cavaliers do not have unlimited money to spend this summer, but they have plenty of room to offer Smith a substantial pay raise and a steady role in a rotation for an aspiring contender. Smith's floor spacing and post strength could allow the Cavs to maximize his skillset and Mobley's by pairing them together whenever Allen rests.
With various other big men and elite role players on the market, Smith will attract plenty of intrigue but will not reach the same heights as Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton did with his latest contract agreement. If the Cavaliers offer the majority of their available MLE, they could attract the young big man with a chance to win and potentially earn a starting role if the frontcourt is broken up in the following offseason. Surely, the Cavs will not be the only viable suitor for Smith, meaning they must be prepared to give the talented big a hefty sum to bring him on board.
No free agent signing is a guaranteed fit or win. Last summer, the Cavaliers added Max Strus via sign-and-trade and Georges Niang with a portion of their MLE - both varying degrees of success. Strus earned a starting role on opening night and continually improved Cleveland's hustle and winning mindset. For Niang, an inconsistent season and poor playoff showing leaves the Cavaliers once again in search of a frontcourt contributor with a knack for shooting. While Smith is not the veteran sharpshooter Niang has become, his volume and efficiency gives the Cavs more than enough reason to place him atop their target list.
As it stands, the Cleveland Cavaliers have taken their offseason with an intentionally patient mindset. They spent their time vetting head coach candidates, eventually hiring Kenny Atkinson to be the 24th coach in franchise history. With the official start of free agency on the horizon, the Cavaliers must prepare to spend the necessary money to improve their depth and build a roster fit for a deep playoff run. Jalen Smith can be a key factor in reaching that goal.